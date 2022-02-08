Costs climb again for California's high-speed rail project

S&P 500   4,521.54 (+0.84%)
DOW   35,462.78 (+1.06%)
QQQ   359.12 (+1.12%)
AAPL   174.83 (+1.85%)
MSFT   304.56 (+1.20%)
FB   220.18 (-2.10%)
GOOGL   2,787.98 (+0.14%)
AMZN   3,228.27 (+2.20%)
TSLA   922.00 (+1.62%)
NVDA   251.08 (+1.54%)
BABA   121.90 (+6.17%)
NIO   24.69 (+2.92%)
AMD   128.23 (+3.69%)
CGC   7.69 (-2.04%)
MU   84.12 (+4.02%)
GE   99.31 (-0.59%)
T   23.94 (+0.04%)
F   17.72 (-0.95%)
DIS   142.48 (-0.02%)
AMC   16.43 (+10.19%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.17 (-0.24%)
BA   213.27 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,521.54 (+0.84%)
DOW   35,462.78 (+1.06%)
QQQ   359.12 (+1.12%)
AAPL   174.83 (+1.85%)
MSFT   304.56 (+1.20%)
FB   220.18 (-2.10%)
GOOGL   2,787.98 (+0.14%)
AMZN   3,228.27 (+2.20%)
TSLA   922.00 (+1.62%)
NVDA   251.08 (+1.54%)
BABA   121.90 (+6.17%)
NIO   24.69 (+2.92%)
AMD   128.23 (+3.69%)
CGC   7.69 (-2.04%)
MU   84.12 (+4.02%)
GE   99.31 (-0.59%)
T   23.94 (+0.04%)
F   17.72 (-0.95%)
DIS   142.48 (-0.02%)
AMC   16.43 (+10.19%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.17 (-0.24%)
BA   213.27 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,521.54 (+0.84%)
DOW   35,462.78 (+1.06%)
QQQ   359.12 (+1.12%)
AAPL   174.83 (+1.85%)
MSFT   304.56 (+1.20%)
FB   220.18 (-2.10%)
GOOGL   2,787.98 (+0.14%)
AMZN   3,228.27 (+2.20%)
TSLA   922.00 (+1.62%)
NVDA   251.08 (+1.54%)
BABA   121.90 (+6.17%)
NIO   24.69 (+2.92%)
AMD   128.23 (+3.69%)
CGC   7.69 (-2.04%)
MU   84.12 (+4.02%)
GE   99.31 (-0.59%)
T   23.94 (+0.04%)
F   17.72 (-0.95%)
DIS   142.48 (-0.02%)
AMC   16.43 (+10.19%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.17 (-0.24%)
BA   213.27 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,521.54 (+0.84%)
DOW   35,462.78 (+1.06%)
QQQ   359.12 (+1.12%)
AAPL   174.83 (+1.85%)
MSFT   304.56 (+1.20%)
FB   220.18 (-2.10%)
GOOGL   2,787.98 (+0.14%)
AMZN   3,228.27 (+2.20%)
TSLA   922.00 (+1.62%)
NVDA   251.08 (+1.54%)
BABA   121.90 (+6.17%)
NIO   24.69 (+2.92%)
AMD   128.23 (+3.69%)
CGC   7.69 (-2.04%)
MU   84.12 (+4.02%)
GE   99.31 (-0.59%)
T   23.94 (+0.04%)
F   17.72 (-0.95%)
DIS   142.48 (-0.02%)
AMC   16.43 (+10.19%)
PFE   51.70 (-2.84%)
ACB   4.17 (-0.24%)
BA   213.27 (+0.64%)

Costs climb again for California's high-speed rail project

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press


A full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train, is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 26, 2015. The California High-Speed Rail Authority's biennial business plan, released Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, shows the estimated cost of the project rising by about $5 billion, compared to the 2020 plan, up to as much as $105 billion. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The cost to build California's ambitious but long delayed high-speed rail line has once again risen, with rail officials now estimating it could take up to $105 billion to finish the line from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

The new cost estimates, released Tuesday as part of the California High Speed Rail Authority's biennial business plan, are up roughly $5 billion from two years ago. The increases are due in part to new commitments aimed at minimizing community disruption, such as building enhanced noise barriers and distancing the train from the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument in the Central Valley, project officials said.

The project's price tag has steadily risen since voters first approved nearly $10 billion in bond money for it in 2008, when the total cost was pegged at $40 billion. In the years since, the costs have kept climbing amid struggles to obtain the necessary land and other delays. The first part of the line will run through the Central Valley; construction is underway, but no track has yet been laid.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Kelly said Tuesday the possibility of a fresh infusion of cash from the federal government puts the project on a stronger path. California should be in a good position to compete for as much as $6 billion in grant money under the federal infrastructure bill Congress passed last year.

During the Obama administration, California won roughly $3 billion for the project, then former Republican President Donald Trump revoked about $1 billion of that. It's been returned by the Biden administration.

Receiving billions more in federal dollars would allow the project's first operational track to be a double track, not a single one, and help the project move forward on design and other work, Kelly said.

“We just think that this is a great opportunity to really move the project forward," he said.

Still, the project faces challenges. Last year, the state Legislature did not agree to Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget request to release $4.2 billion that's left in the voter-approved bond fund for the project. Democratic leaders in the state Assembly have been hesitant to release the money due to skepticism about the project's overall approach and lack of sustained funding.

Newsom, a Democrat, proposed releasing the money again in his January budget proposal. His spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the status of the negotiations.


7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.

For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.

Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.

For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.

But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”

View the "7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.