Coty, Beyond Meat rise; Pfizer, Gilead Sciences fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Coty Inc., up 76 cents to $4.39.

The maker of Clairol is selling a majority stake in its hair care business to investment firm KKR.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $2.67 to $75.16.

The latest results from the biotechnology company's study of a potential COVID-19 treatment disappointed investors.

Beyond Meat Inc., up $10.40 to $138.69.

The company's plant-based burger will be on the menu for a limited time at KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in China.

Zynga Inc., up 51 cents to $9.66.

The Farmville maker is buying mobile game maker Peak for $1.8 billion, and it raised revenue forecasts for the year.

Pfizer Inc., down $2.73 to $35.46.

The drug maker reported disappointing results from a study of Ibrance, its drug for early-stage breast cancer.

Target Corp., down $2.84 to $119.49.

Target is closing or reducing hours at some stores amid ongoing national protests against police brutality.

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.57 to $46.34.

Chipmakers will lobby the U.S. government for billions of dollars to help boost manufacturing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Bank of America Corp., up 49 cents to $24.61.

Bond yields, which determine banks' ability to charge lucrative interest on loans, rose.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Beyond Meat (BYND) 1.2 $138.69 +8.1% N/A -866.81 Hold $93.94 Zynga (ZNGA) 1.1 $9.64 +5.4% N/A 137.71 Buy $8.00 Gilead Sciences (GILD) 2.2 $75.16 -3.4% 3.62% 19.32 Hold $78.96 Target (TGT) 2.9 $119.49 -2.3% 2.21% 22.13 Buy $128.09 Pfizer (PFE) 3.3 $35.46 -7.1% 4.29% 12.66 Hold $41.39 Coty (COTY) 2.0 $4.39 +20.9% 11.39% -1.09 Hold $9.04 Micron Technology (MU) 2.3 $46.34 -3.3% N/A 22.94 Buy $62.63

