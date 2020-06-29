AAPL   361.78 (+2.30%)
MSFT   198.44 (+1.07%)
FB   220.64 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   1,397.17 (+2.54%)
AMZN   2,680.38 (-0.46%)
NVDA   368.00 (+0.49%)
CGC   16.34 (+2.45%)
BABA   215.02 (-0.32%)
MU   49.15 (+1.36%)
GE   6.80 (+4.94%)
TSLA   1,009.35 (+5.17%)
AMD   50.28 (+0.36%)
T   29.91 (+2.85%)
ACB   12.36 (-0.88%)
F   6.01 (+1.69%)
GILD   74.56 (-0.01%)
DIS   111.52 (+2.22%)
BAC   23.39 (+1.04%)
NFLX   447.24 (+0.87%)
BA   194.49 (+14.40%)
AAPL   361.78 (+2.30%)
MSFT   198.44 (+1.07%)
FB   220.64 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   1,397.17 (+2.54%)
AMZN   2,680.38 (-0.46%)
NVDA   368.00 (+0.49%)
CGC   16.34 (+2.45%)
BABA   215.02 (-0.32%)
MU   49.15 (+1.36%)
GE   6.80 (+4.94%)
TSLA   1,009.35 (+5.17%)
AMD   50.28 (+0.36%)
T   29.91 (+2.85%)
ACB   12.36 (-0.88%)
F   6.01 (+1.69%)
GILD   74.56 (-0.01%)
DIS   111.52 (+2.22%)
BAC   23.39 (+1.04%)
NFLX   447.24 (+0.87%)
BA   194.49 (+14.40%)
AAPL   361.78 (+2.30%)
MSFT   198.44 (+1.07%)
FB   220.64 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   1,397.17 (+2.54%)
AMZN   2,680.38 (-0.46%)
NVDA   368.00 (+0.49%)
CGC   16.34 (+2.45%)
BABA   215.02 (-0.32%)
MU   49.15 (+1.36%)
GE   6.80 (+4.94%)
TSLA   1,009.35 (+5.17%)
AMD   50.28 (+0.36%)
T   29.91 (+2.85%)
ACB   12.36 (-0.88%)
F   6.01 (+1.69%)
GILD   74.56 (-0.01%)
DIS   111.52 (+2.22%)
BAC   23.39 (+1.04%)
NFLX   447.24 (+0.87%)
BA   194.49 (+14.40%)
AAPL   361.78 (+2.30%)
MSFT   198.44 (+1.07%)
FB   220.64 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   1,397.17 (+2.54%)
AMZN   2,680.38 (-0.46%)
NVDA   368.00 (+0.49%)
CGC   16.34 (+2.45%)
BABA   215.02 (-0.32%)
MU   49.15 (+1.36%)
GE   6.80 (+4.94%)
TSLA   1,009.35 (+5.17%)
AMD   50.28 (+0.36%)
T   29.91 (+2.85%)
ACB   12.36 (-0.88%)
F   6.01 (+1.69%)
GILD   74.56 (-0.01%)
DIS   111.52 (+2.22%)
BAC   23.39 (+1.04%)
NFLX   447.24 (+0.87%)
BA   194.49 (+14.40%)
Log in

Coty, Boeing rise; Intercept Therapeutics, Heron fall

Posted on Monday, June 29th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Fluor Corp., up 75 cents to $11.99.

The engineering and construction company is selling its EQIN professional equipment rental business to VE Partners.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $30.79 to $46.70.

The Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the biotechnology company's liver disease drug.

Coty Inc., up 56 cents to $4.74.

The owner of Clairol and CoverGirl is spending $200 million for a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics brand.

Heron Therapeutics Inc., down $5.56 to $14.26.

The Food and Drug Administration declined approval for the biotechnology company’s postoperative pain drug.

The Boeing Co., up $24.48 to $194.49.

The FAA gave the OK for the jet maker to begin test flights of its troubled 737 MAX, according to media reports.

BP Plc., up 72 cents to $23.48.

The oil and gas company sold its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down 1 cent to $74.56.

The biotechnology company will charge $2,340 in certain countries for a drug shown to quicken recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

BioNTech SE, up $3.67 to $65.80.

The German biotechnology company is raising $250 million through private investments.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)1.8$46.70-39.7%N/A-4.36Buy$141.76
Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)1.6$14.26-28.1%N/A-6.28Buy$42.13
Gilead Sciences (GILD)2.0$74.560.0%3.65%19.17Hold$79.62
Boeing (BA)1.7$194.49+14.4%N/A-32.09Hold$231.76
Coty (COTY)1.7$4.74+13.4%N/A-1.17Hold$8.29
BioNTech (BNTX)0.9$65.80+5.9%N/A-69.26Buy$41.14
Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)1.7$11.99+6.7%3.34%-1.29Hold$14.75

6 Stocks to Help You Profit Off the Coronavirus PPE Boom

Every major global event brings with it changes to our national lexicon. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, few Americans knew what the initials PPE stood for. Today, virtually anyone knows that PPE stands for personal protective equipment.

At the onset of the mitigation policies, the goal of flattening the curve was being done to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed. Part of that concern stemmed from a shortage of personal protective equipment. These are the masks, gloves, goggles and gowns that help protect medical workers against viral or bacterial infections.

As the novel coronavirus became labeled a global pandemic, the global mantra became to “flatten the curve” in an effort to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

The United States is being referred to as being on a war time footing. Manufacturers that were already producing PPE have significantly ramped up capacity. And many companies are converting their excess manufacturing capacity to produce personal protective equipment.

In fairness, this may only be a reason for some of these companies to “keep the lights on” right now. But many of these companies have a good story to tell. And it’s that story that can make them solid investments in the future.

View the "6 Stocks to Help You Profit Off the Coronavirus PPE Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.