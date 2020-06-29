Coty, Boeing rise; Intercept Therapeutics, Heron fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:
Fluor Corp., up 75 cents to $11.99.
The engineering and construction company is selling its EQIN professional equipment rental business to VE Partners.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $30.79 to $46.70.
The Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the biotechnology company's liver disease drug.
Coty Inc., up 56 cents to $4.74.
The owner of Clairol and CoverGirl is spending $200 million for a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics brand.
Heron Therapeutics Inc., down $5.56 to $14.26.
The Food and Drug Administration declined approval for the biotechnology company’s postoperative pain drug.
The Boeing Co., up $24.48 to $194.49.
The FAA gave the OK for the jet maker to begin test flights of its troubled 737 MAX, according to media reports.
BP Plc., up 72 cents to $23.48.
The oil and gas company sold its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5 billion.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down 1 cent to $74.56.
The biotechnology company will charge $2,340 in certain countries for a drug shown to quicken recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients.
BioNTech SE, up $3.67 to $65.80.
The German biotechnology company is raising $250 million through private investments.
