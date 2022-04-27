Could the Freeport-McMoRan Stock Selloff Be Short-Lived?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is one of the casualties of the selloff the mining sector has been suffering from, as lockdowns in China spark demand fears. The security was last seen down 3% to trade at $40.38, after shedding 20% in the last week. Compared to some of the other equities we've covered recently, however, this pullback is relatively tame, with FCX sporting a muted 3% year-to-date deficit and still clinging to a 3.6% year-over-year lead. What's more, the stock's pullback has put it back within striking distance of a trendline that's had bullish implications in the past.

According to data put out by Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, FreePort-McMoRan stock just came within one standard deviation of its 260-day moving average. Per White's data, there have been four other instances in the past three years where a similar pullback occurred. One month after three of these signals, FCX notched positive returns, averaging a 15.9% pop during this time period. A similar move would put the security just below the $47 level.

An unwinding of pessimism in the options pits could put additional wind at the equity's back. The stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.35 sits higher than all other readings from the past year. In other words, short-term options traders haven't been more put biased during this time period.

And while long calls are still outnumbering puts at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits in the 89th percentile of its 12-month range, suggesting a much healthier-than-usual appetite for bearish bets of late.

A shift in analyst sentiment could also be beneficial. Of the 11 in coverage, seven covering brokerage firms call the mining stock a "hold" or worse.

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.