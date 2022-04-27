Could the Freeport-McMoRan Stock Selloff Be Short-Lived?

S&P 500   4,192.11 (+0.41%)
DOW   33,311.14 (+0.21%)
QQQ   319.29 (+0.68%)
AAPL   157.49 (+0.44%)
MSFT   282.25 (+4.45%)
FB   177.00 (-2.18%)
GOOGL   2,293.21 (-3.36%)
AMZN   2,788.30 (+0.02%)
TSLA   891.27 (+1.69%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.06 (+4.85%)
NIO   17.29 (+5.68%)
AMD   86.85 (+1.98%)
CGC   5.28 (-0.38%)
MU   67.28 (+0.30%)
T   19.22 (-0.41%)
GE   81.14 (+0.68%)
F   14.83 (+0.82%)
DIS   114.80 (-0.84%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.00 (-0.06%)
PYPL   85.03 (+1.59%)
NFLX   196.22 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   4,192.11 (+0.41%)
DOW   33,311.14 (+0.21%)
QQQ   319.29 (+0.68%)
AAPL   157.49 (+0.44%)
MSFT   282.25 (+4.45%)
FB   177.00 (-2.18%)
GOOGL   2,293.21 (-3.36%)
AMZN   2,788.30 (+0.02%)
TSLA   891.27 (+1.69%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.06 (+4.85%)
NIO   17.29 (+5.68%)
AMD   86.85 (+1.98%)
CGC   5.28 (-0.38%)
MU   67.28 (+0.30%)
T   19.22 (-0.41%)
GE   81.14 (+0.68%)
F   14.83 (+0.82%)
DIS   114.80 (-0.84%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.00 (-0.06%)
PYPL   85.03 (+1.59%)
NFLX   196.22 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   4,192.11 (+0.41%)
DOW   33,311.14 (+0.21%)
QQQ   319.29 (+0.68%)
AAPL   157.49 (+0.44%)
MSFT   282.25 (+4.45%)
FB   177.00 (-2.18%)
GOOGL   2,293.21 (-3.36%)
AMZN   2,788.30 (+0.02%)
TSLA   891.27 (+1.69%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.06 (+4.85%)
NIO   17.29 (+5.68%)
AMD   86.85 (+1.98%)
CGC   5.28 (-0.38%)
MU   67.28 (+0.30%)
T   19.22 (-0.41%)
GE   81.14 (+0.68%)
F   14.83 (+0.82%)
DIS   114.80 (-0.84%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.00 (-0.06%)
PYPL   85.03 (+1.59%)
NFLX   196.22 (-1.10%)
S&P 500   4,192.11 (+0.41%)
DOW   33,311.14 (+0.21%)
QQQ   319.29 (+0.68%)
AAPL   157.49 (+0.44%)
MSFT   282.25 (+4.45%)
FB   177.00 (-2.18%)
GOOGL   2,293.21 (-3.36%)
AMZN   2,788.30 (+0.02%)
TSLA   891.27 (+1.69%)
NVDA   187.59 (-0.15%)
BABA   88.06 (+4.85%)
NIO   17.29 (+5.68%)
AMD   86.85 (+1.98%)
CGC   5.28 (-0.38%)
MU   67.28 (+0.30%)
T   19.22 (-0.41%)
GE   81.14 (+0.68%)
F   14.83 (+0.82%)
DIS   114.80 (-0.84%)
AMC   15.90 (+2.58%)
PFE   49.00 (-0.06%)
PYPL   85.03 (+1.59%)
NFLX   196.22 (-1.10%)

Could the Freeport-McMoRan Stock Selloff Be Short-Lived?

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is one of the casualties of the selloff the mining sector has been suffering from, as lockdowns in China spark demand fears. The security was last seen down 3% to trade at $40.38, after shedding 20% in the last week. Compared to some of the other equities we've covered recently, however, this pullback is relatively tame, with FCX sporting a muted 3% year-to-date deficit and still clinging to a 3.6% year-over-year lead. What's more, the stock's pullback has put it back within striking distance of a trendline that's had bullish implications in the past.

According to data put out by Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, FreePort-McMoRan stock just came within one standard deviation of its 260-day moving average. Per White's data, there have been four other instances in the past three years where a similar pullback occurred. One month after three of these signals, FCX notched positive returns, averaging a 15.9% pop during this time period. A similar move would put the security just below the $47 level. 

fcx chart april 26

An unwinding of pessimism in the options pits could put additional wind at the equity's back. The stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.35 sits higher than all other readings from the past year. In other words, short-term options traders haven't been more put biased during this time period. 

And while long calls are still outnumbering puts at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits in the 89th percentile of its 12-month range, suggesting a much healthier-than-usual appetite for bearish bets of late. 

A shift in analyst sentiment could also be beneficial. Of the 11 in coverage, seven covering brokerage firms call the mining stock a "hold" or worse. 


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.