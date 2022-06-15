×
QQQ   282.80 (+2.50%)
AAPL   135.43 (+2.01%)
MSFT   251.76 (+2.97%)
META   169.35 (+3.43%)
GOOGL   2,195.29 (+2.86%)
AMZN   107.67 (+5.24%)
TSLA   699.00 (+5.48%)
NVDA   165.27 (+4.36%)
NIO   20.11 (+7.77%)
BABA   108.03 (+2.66%)
AMD   89.30 (+2.66%)
MU   59.12 (+0.72%)
CGC   3.52 (+5.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.05%)
GE   69.10 (+1.54%)
F   12.27 (+0.57%)
DIS   95.88 (+1.76%)
AMC   12.77 (+7.13%)
PFE   48.51 (+1.23%)
PYPL   75.83 (+4.65%)
NFLX   180.11 (+7.50%)
QQQ   282.80 (+2.50%)
AAPL   135.43 (+2.01%)
MSFT   251.76 (+2.97%)
META   169.35 (+3.43%)
GOOGL   2,195.29 (+2.86%)
AMZN   107.67 (+5.24%)
TSLA   699.00 (+5.48%)
NVDA   165.27 (+4.36%)
NIO   20.11 (+7.77%)
BABA   108.03 (+2.66%)
AMD   89.30 (+2.66%)
MU   59.12 (+0.72%)
CGC   3.52 (+5.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.05%)
GE   69.10 (+1.54%)
F   12.27 (+0.57%)
DIS   95.88 (+1.76%)
AMC   12.77 (+7.13%)
PFE   48.51 (+1.23%)
PYPL   75.83 (+4.65%)
NFLX   180.11 (+7.50%)
QQQ   282.80 (+2.50%)
AAPL   135.43 (+2.01%)
MSFT   251.76 (+2.97%)
META   169.35 (+3.43%)
GOOGL   2,195.29 (+2.86%)
AMZN   107.67 (+5.24%)
TSLA   699.00 (+5.48%)
NVDA   165.27 (+4.36%)
NIO   20.11 (+7.77%)
BABA   108.03 (+2.66%)
AMD   89.30 (+2.66%)
MU   59.12 (+0.72%)
CGC   3.52 (+5.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.05%)
GE   69.10 (+1.54%)
F   12.27 (+0.57%)
DIS   95.88 (+1.76%)
AMC   12.77 (+7.13%)
PFE   48.51 (+1.23%)
PYPL   75.83 (+4.65%)
NFLX   180.11 (+7.50%)
QQQ   282.80 (+2.50%)
AAPL   135.43 (+2.01%)
MSFT   251.76 (+2.97%)
META   169.35 (+3.43%)
GOOGL   2,195.29 (+2.86%)
AMZN   107.67 (+5.24%)
TSLA   699.00 (+5.48%)
NVDA   165.27 (+4.36%)
NIO   20.11 (+7.77%)
BABA   108.03 (+2.66%)
AMD   89.30 (+2.66%)
MU   59.12 (+0.72%)
CGC   3.52 (+5.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.05%)
GE   69.10 (+1.54%)
F   12.27 (+0.57%)
DIS   95.88 (+1.76%)
AMC   12.77 (+7.13%)
PFE   48.51 (+1.23%)
PYPL   75.83 (+4.65%)
NFLX   180.11 (+7.50%)

Court: Amazon customers can sue over lack of toxic warnings

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo, an Amazon logo is seen atop the Amazon Treasure Truck The Park DTLA office complex in downtown Los Angeles. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 left intact a ruling that allows customers to sue Amazon.com for failing to warn buyers that some products it sells may contain hazardous substances such as mercury. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday left intact a ruling that allows customers to sue Amazon.com for failing to warn buyers that some products it sells may contain hazardous substances such as mercury.

The court denied a request by Amazon's lawyers to review a lower court ruling that said Amazon violated the state's Proposition 65, which requires companies to warn consumers about products they make or sell that contain chemicals known to cause cancer, reproductive harm or birth defects.

The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly allowed skin-lightening creams to be sold on its website for years despite being aware of concerns about toxic mercury levels in such creams.

Mercury can harm pregnant women and their fetuses. The suit alleged that some of the products produced by third parties but sold on Amazon contained mercury levels that were thousands of times the U.S. federal legal limit.

Amazon didn’t immediately comment on the Supreme Court’s action, which allows the previous court ruling to be used as precedent in state courts.

However, California has such a large market share that any actions Amazon takes to comply with Proposition 65 could have a much wider impact on consumers, said Rachel Doughty, a plaintiff's attorney in the suit.

“That could look like removal of products containing carcinogens or reproductive toxins from Amazon’s site, or Amazon taking measures to ensure that a warning is provided ... so consumers can take steps to avoid exposure to such chemicals,” Doughty said in an email.

The lawsuit was dismissed in 2019 by a judge who found Amazon was protected by a section of the federal Communications Decency Act that shields websites from liability for content posted by other parties.

In March, however, a state appeals court said Amazon doesn't merely act as a place for retailers to list their available merchandise but actively stores, sells and ships them.


A drugstore that sold the same creams would be required to issue Proposition 65 warnings, the ruling said.


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.