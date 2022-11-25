Court revives wrongful death claim in Ohio Walmart shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful death claim against Walmart by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer inside an Ohio store after picking up a pellet rifle from a shelf.

Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the Beavercreek store in suburban Dayton in August 2014 after someone called 911. A judge dismissed his family's wrongful death claim, but a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals reversed that in a 2-1 decision Wednesday.

Two judges concluded “a reasonable jury could find that Walmart failed to prevent Crawford from carrying a look-alike AR-15 openly around the store,” which could alarm shoppers, confuse police and cause an officer to respond as though the weapon were real.

The decision means the family can move forward toward trial on the wrongful death claim along with its other pending claims against the retailer, including negligence, said one of the family's attorneys, Michael Wright.

“We’re happy that the court came to this decision," Wright said Friday. “Now we can proceed.”

Walmart has denied that its actions caused Crawford’s death.

“We take the safety and security of our customers seriously and continue to sympathize with family of John Crawford," company spokesperson Randy Hargrove said Friday. "We respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, and we will continue defending the company.”

The family previously settled a wrongful death claim with Beavercreek and its police.

A grand jury declined to indict the officer who shot Crawford.

The 911 caller who reported that a man was waving a gun in the store also wasn't charged. The prosecutor who made that decision said he didn't find evidence that the caller knew the information he provided was false.

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .