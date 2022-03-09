S&P 500   4,170.70
DOW   32,632.64
QQQ   323.35
Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal 
It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again 
EXPLAINER: What would happen if the US banned Russian oil?
Apple's new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
S&P 500   4,170.70
DOW   32,632.64
QQQ   323.35
Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal 
It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again 
EXPLAINER: What would happen if the US banned Russian oil?
Apple's new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
S&P 500   4,170.70
DOW   32,632.64
QQQ   323.35
Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal 
It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again 
EXPLAINER: What would happen if the US banned Russian oil?
Apple's new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
S&P 500   4,170.70
DOW   32,632.64
QQQ   323.35
Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal 
It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again 
EXPLAINER: What would happen if the US banned Russian oil?
Apple's new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to drop globally, WHO says

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | The Associated Press


Elderly couple and medical staff walk out from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Wednesday that there is "no specific time frame" for the testing exercise, as authorities focused their efforts on reducing the number of COVID-related deaths in the city during its worst outbreak to date. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths globally have continued to fall in the past week, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, with only the Western Pacific reporting an increase in COVID-19.

In its latest report on the pandemic issued on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency said new COVID-19 infections dropped by 5% in the last week, continuing a declining trend that started more than a month ago. Deaths were also down by 8% and have been falling globally for the last two weeks.

Only the Western Pacific saw a rise in coronavirus cases, reporting a 46% increase. In the last week, Hong Kong has been recording about 150 deaths per day, giving it the world’s highest death rate per 1 million people, according to data from Oxford University.

The highly infectious omicron variant has recently overwhelmed the semi-autonomous Chinese city, prompting mass quarantines, supermarket panic buying and even the city’s morgues are overflowing, forcing authorities to store bodies in refrigerated shipping containers.

Elsewhere, COVID-19 is falling significantly; the biggest declines were seen in the Middle East and Africa, where cases dropped by 46% and 40%, respectively.

“The mildness of the omicron wave, its low death toll and the fact that it is rapidly disappearing, has created the widespread impression that COVID-19 is over,” said Salim Abdool Karim of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. He said it’s still unclear when the pandemic might end, but said the low death toll during the omicron surge was striking.

Many scientists have credited that to the booster immunization programs undertaken in numerous rich countries, which have broken the connection between COVID-19 infection and severe disease.

Earlier this week, an expert group convened by WHO said it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the U.N. agency’s repeated insistence last year that boosters weren’t necessary for healthy people.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pleaded with rich countries not to offer boosters and to send doses to Africa instead, saying there was no scientific justification to warrant boosters for healthy people.

Numerous scientific studies have since proven that booster doses of authorized vaccines help restore waning immunity and protect against serious COVID-19, especially amid the global spread of omicron.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.