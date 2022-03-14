QQQ   318.17 (-1.92%)
AAPL   150.62 (-2.66%)
MSFT   276.44 (-1.30%)
FB   186.63 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,519.02 (-3.02%)
AMZN   2,837.06 (-2.52%)
TSLA   766.37 (-3.64%)
NVDA   213.30 (-3.48%)
BABA   77.76 (-10.32%)
NIO   14.10 (-12.26%)
AMD   102.25 (-1.96%)
CGC   5.70 (-6.25%)
MU   69.40 (-4.70%)
GE   92.45 (+0.18%)
T   22.89 (-1.29%)
F   15.74 (-1.87%)
DIS   129.03 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.56 (-5.17%)
PFE   52.25 (+3.94%)
PYPL   96.87 (+0.31%)
BA   175.52 (-0.40%)
QQQ   318.17 (-1.92%)
AAPL   150.62 (-2.66%)
MSFT   276.44 (-1.30%)
FB   186.63 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,519.02 (-3.02%)
AMZN   2,837.06 (-2.52%)
TSLA   766.37 (-3.64%)
NVDA   213.30 (-3.48%)
BABA   77.76 (-10.32%)
NIO   14.10 (-12.26%)
AMD   102.25 (-1.96%)
CGC   5.70 (-6.25%)
MU   69.40 (-4.70%)
GE   92.45 (+0.18%)
T   22.89 (-1.29%)
F   15.74 (-1.87%)
DIS   129.03 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.56 (-5.17%)
PFE   52.25 (+3.94%)
PYPL   96.87 (+0.31%)
BA   175.52 (-0.40%)
QQQ   318.17 (-1.92%)
AAPL   150.62 (-2.66%)
MSFT   276.44 (-1.30%)
FB   186.63 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,519.02 (-3.02%)
AMZN   2,837.06 (-2.52%)
TSLA   766.37 (-3.64%)
NVDA   213.30 (-3.48%)
BABA   77.76 (-10.32%)
NIO   14.10 (-12.26%)
AMD   102.25 (-1.96%)
CGC   5.70 (-6.25%)
MU   69.40 (-4.70%)
GE   92.45 (+0.18%)
T   22.89 (-1.29%)
F   15.74 (-1.87%)
DIS   129.03 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.56 (-5.17%)
PFE   52.25 (+3.94%)
PYPL   96.87 (+0.31%)
BA   175.52 (-0.40%)
QQQ   318.17 (-1.92%)
AAPL   150.62 (-2.66%)
MSFT   276.44 (-1.30%)
FB   186.63 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,519.02 (-3.02%)
AMZN   2,837.06 (-2.52%)
TSLA   766.37 (-3.64%)
NVDA   213.30 (-3.48%)
BABA   77.76 (-10.32%)
NIO   14.10 (-12.26%)
AMD   102.25 (-1.96%)
CGC   5.70 (-6.25%)
MU   69.40 (-4.70%)
GE   92.45 (+0.18%)
T   22.89 (-1.29%)
F   15.74 (-1.87%)
DIS   129.03 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.56 (-5.17%)
PFE   52.25 (+3.94%)
PYPL   96.87 (+0.31%)
BA   175.52 (-0.40%)

COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak

Monday, March 14, 2022 | The Associated Press


A man walks across an empty road during the fourth day of a city wide lock down in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving the coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT

BEIJING (AP) — China's new COVID-19 cases Tuesday more than doubled from the previous day as it faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

The National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier.

A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which has previously kept the virus at bay after a deadly initial outbreak in early 2020.

Most of the new cases were in northeast China’s Jilin province, where 2,601 were reported. Smaller outbreaks have broken out around the country, including in the major cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.