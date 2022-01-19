S&P 500   4,577.11
DOW   35,368.47
QQQ   370.55
Is Lowe’s A Buy On Pre-Earnings Weakness? 
Has Sherwin-Williams Company Lost Its Luster? 
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70B
Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks
Polish chief auditor seeks to question leader over spying
Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
S&P 500   4,577.11
DOW   35,368.47
QQQ   370.55
Is Lowe’s A Buy On Pre-Earnings Weakness? 
Has Sherwin-Williams Company Lost Its Luster? 
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70B
Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks
Polish chief auditor seeks to question leader over spying
Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
S&P 500   4,577.11
DOW   35,368.47
QQQ   370.55
Is Lowe’s A Buy On Pre-Earnings Weakness? 
Has Sherwin-Williams Company Lost Its Luster? 
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70B
Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks
Polish chief auditor seeks to question leader over spying
Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
S&P 500   4,577.11
DOW   35,368.47
QQQ   370.55
Is Lowe’s A Buy On Pre-Earnings Weakness? 
Has Sherwin-Williams Company Lost Its Luster? 
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70B
Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks
Polish chief auditor seeks to question leader over spying
Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm

COVID contact means Michel can't be at EU parliament session

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | The Associated Press


European flags are pictured outside the European Parliament Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday became the second top-level European Union official who has had to pull out of the bloc’s parliament session because of contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen already canceled her attendance on Monday.

Michel said “I have been informed that I was in close contact with someone who tested positive,” Michel said. “Therefore I will not be able to attend” the parliamentary session, where he was to brief legislators on the EU summit in December and issues like the pandemic and the standoff in Ukraine.

He didn't provide details. Von der Leyen canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Both were supposed to be in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday, as President Emmanuel Macron would address the plenary on the plans during France's tenure of the EU presidency, which runs through June.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.