Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company

×
S&P 500   3,831.39 (+0.16%)
DOW   30,967.82 (-0.42%)
QQQ   286.98 (+1.72%)
AAPL   141.54 (+1.88%)
MSFT   262.90 (+1.28%)
META   168.25 (+5.14%)
GOOGL   2,264.66 (+4.13%)
AMZN   113.36 (+3.47%)
TSLA   701.50 (+2.89%)
NVDA   149.83 (+3.17%)
NIO   22.15 (+3.70%)
BABA   120.29 (+3.70%)
AMD   75.12 (+1.97%)
MU   56.73 (+5.74%)
CGC   2.71 (-3.56%)
T   21.10 (-0.99%)
GE   62.03 (-2.38%)
F   11.19 (-1.15%)
DIS   97.18 (+1.08%)
AMC   12.79 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.64 (-1.28%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.15%)
NFLX   185.64 (+3.16%)
S&P 500   3,831.39 (+0.16%)
DOW   30,967.82 (-0.42%)
QQQ   286.98 (+1.72%)
AAPL   141.54 (+1.88%)
MSFT   262.90 (+1.28%)
META   168.25 (+5.14%)
GOOGL   2,264.66 (+4.13%)
AMZN   113.36 (+3.47%)
TSLA   701.50 (+2.89%)
NVDA   149.83 (+3.17%)
NIO   22.15 (+3.70%)
BABA   120.29 (+3.70%)
AMD   75.12 (+1.97%)
MU   56.73 (+5.74%)
CGC   2.71 (-3.56%)
T   21.10 (-0.99%)
GE   62.03 (-2.38%)
F   11.19 (-1.15%)
DIS   97.18 (+1.08%)
AMC   12.79 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.64 (-1.28%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.15%)
NFLX   185.64 (+3.16%)
S&P 500   3,831.39 (+0.16%)
DOW   30,967.82 (-0.42%)
QQQ   286.98 (+1.72%)
AAPL   141.54 (+1.88%)
MSFT   262.90 (+1.28%)
META   168.25 (+5.14%)
GOOGL   2,264.66 (+4.13%)
AMZN   113.36 (+3.47%)
TSLA   701.50 (+2.89%)
NVDA   149.83 (+3.17%)
NIO   22.15 (+3.70%)
BABA   120.29 (+3.70%)
AMD   75.12 (+1.97%)
MU   56.73 (+5.74%)
CGC   2.71 (-3.56%)
T   21.10 (-0.99%)
GE   62.03 (-2.38%)
F   11.19 (-1.15%)
DIS   97.18 (+1.08%)
AMC   12.79 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.64 (-1.28%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.15%)
NFLX   185.64 (+3.16%)
S&P 500   3,831.39 (+0.16%)
DOW   30,967.82 (-0.42%)
QQQ   286.98 (+1.72%)
AAPL   141.54 (+1.88%)
MSFT   262.90 (+1.28%)
META   168.25 (+5.14%)
GOOGL   2,264.66 (+4.13%)
AMZN   113.36 (+3.47%)
TSLA   701.50 (+2.89%)
NVDA   149.83 (+3.17%)
NIO   22.15 (+3.70%)
BABA   120.29 (+3.70%)
AMD   75.12 (+1.97%)
MU   56.73 (+5.74%)
CGC   2.71 (-3.56%)
T   21.10 (-0.99%)
GE   62.03 (-2.38%)
F   11.19 (-1.15%)
DIS   97.18 (+1.08%)
AMC   12.79 (-5.47%)
PFE   51.64 (-1.28%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.15%)
NFLX   185.64 (+3.16%)

Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | The Associated Press


Fans watch at the start of an NFL football game inside AT&T Stadium between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, on Sept. 8, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after announcing a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company with blends that include “AK-47 Espresso,” “Silencer Smooth” and “Murdered Out.” The partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. was revealed on Twitter the day after six people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media Tuesday after announcing a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company with blends that include “AK-47 Espresso,” “Silencer Smooth” and “Murdered Out.”

The partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. was revealed on Twitter the day after more than a half-dozen people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.

It also comes a little more than a month since the Cowboys announced their role in a $400,000 donation to support victims and survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde in South Texas, where 19 students and two teachers died.

The tweet announcing the agreement between “America's Team” and “America's Coffee” drew about 200 comments in the first few hours, most of them critical and suggesting the timing of the announcement was poor.

“Maybe read the room a bit, guys,” one person posted, while another wrote, “The Dallas Cowboys just lost one of their biggest fans. Integrity matters.”

The Cowboys declined comment.

The tweet links to a contest offering two tickets to a Cowboys home game and a one-year subscription to the coffee company. Most of the company's sales are direct to consumer.

Black Rifle was founded by U.S. Army veteran Evan Hafer, who has made support of veterans one of the tenets of his company.

“BRCC is proud to partner with the Dallas Cowboys, who are strongly committed to our mission of supporting veterans, first responders, and America’s men and women in uniform,” a Black Rifle spokesman said. “The long-planned announcement was timed to coincide with the Independence Day holiday — America’s Team. America’s Coffee. America’s Birthday.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' steadfast support of the military was best illustrated when he was one of the most outspoken NFL owners against players kneeling during The Star-Spangled Banner before games to protest racial injustice and police brutality.


The Black Rifle brand has been popular among conservatives and gun-rights advocates, and the Salt Lake City-based company has ties to Texas. The first brick-and-mortar store opened in San Antonio, where the company has a second corporate office.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.