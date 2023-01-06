S&P 500   3,852.36
Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ? 
What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
Tesla's Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower
GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ? 
What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
Tesla's Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower
GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ? 
What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
Tesla's Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower
GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ? 
What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
Tesla's Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower
GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023

Crane crashes onto mall in Norway amid high winds; 1 injured

Fri., January 6, 2023 | The Associated Press

A view of the scene after a construction crane fell over Melhustorget shopping mall, in Melhus, Norway, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Strong winds likely have knocked over a construction crane which crashed over a shopping mall in central Norway. Police said one person was unaccounted for and at least one person was slightly injured. (Gorm Kallestad /NTB Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway on Friday amid strong winds, injuring at least one person and leaving another unaccounted for, police said.

The winds likely caused the unmanned crane, which was at least 50 meters (165 feet) high to slam onto the mall in Melhus, which is south of Trondheim, the Scandinavian country’s third-largest city, police spokesman Ebbe Kimo told the VG newspaper.

The crane collapse caused damage to the second floor of the shopping mall and firefighters were going through the building searching for people, police tweeted. Police spokesman Ole Petter Hollingen told reporters that they were using dogs and a drone in their search.

Local newspaper Trønderbladet reported that the roof inside the shopping mall had caved in. The crane was located on a building site at the Melhustorget shopping mall, which was undergoing an expansion with new shops and apartments.

Strong winds were reported over Norway on Friday, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

