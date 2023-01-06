Crane crashes onto mall in Norway amid high winds; 1 injured

A view of the scene after a construction crane fell over Melhustorget shopping mall, in Melhus, Norway, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Strong winds likely have knocked over a construction crane which crashed over a shopping mall in central Norway. Police said one person was unaccounted for and at least one person was slightly injured. (Gorm Kallestad /NTB Scanpix via AP) Emergency services at the scene after a construction crane fell over Melhustorget shopping mall, in Melhus, Norway, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Strong winds likely have knocked over a construction crane which crashed over a shopping mall in central Norway. Police said one person was unaccounted for and at least one person was slightly injured. (Gorm Kallestad /NTB Scanpix via AP)
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway on Friday amid strong winds, injuring at least one person and leaving another unaccounted for, police said.
The winds likely caused the unmanned crane, which was at least 50 meters (165 feet) high to slam onto the mall in Melhus, which is south of Trondheim, the Scandinavian country’s third-largest city, police spokesman Ebbe Kimo told the VG newspaper.
The crane collapse caused damage to the second floor of the shopping mall and firefighters were going through the building searching for people, police tweeted. Police spokesman Ole Petter Hollingen told reporters that they were using dogs and a drone in their search.
Local newspaper Trønderbladet reported that the roof inside the shopping mall had caved in. The crane was located on a building site at the Melhustorget shopping mall, which was undergoing an expansion with new shops and apartments.
Strong winds were reported over Norway on Friday, according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.
Before you consider Crane, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crane wasn't on the list.
While Crane currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio. Get This Free Report