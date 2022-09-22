50% OFF
Crew extinguishes fire on tanker in Gulf of Finland

Thu., September 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish and Estonian rescue officials said Thursday that a crude oil tanker caught fire in the Gulf of Finland, but the crew was able to extinguish the flames.

The incident involved the 250-meter (820-foot) -long vessel Alexia, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the Finnish peninsula of Porkkala, the Helsinki Sea Rescue Command Center said.

Tago Trei, chief of operations at the Police and Border Guard Board in Estonia, which was taking the lead in the operation, said the fire was out but officials were still checking to make sure there is no further danger.

“Fortunately, the people on board were able to put out the fire already before the arrival of assistance, preventing any harm to life and health,” Trei said, according to the Baltic News Service.

The website Maritime Traffic said the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker had left Russia and was en route to Istanbul in Turkey.

