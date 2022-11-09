Crocs Stock Seeing Post-Earnings Support

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) is enjoying tailwinds after a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. This summer, the shares pulled back to their 60-month moving average, before crossing above the 12-month trendline earlier this month. This pattern is similar to what we saw in 2020, with the 12-month moving average crossover eventually leading to outsized gains for the security. What’s more, there was follow-through buying after the security’s last positive reaction in late October, and the shares are now above the $77 mark, which was a breakdown level in August from a trendline connecting higher lows. This level is also the site of CROX’s previous post-earnings reaction, and a retake of this region could squeeze out shorts. With the equity now above a potential trendline of resistance connecting prior three-weeks highs, it looks like an ideal time to speculate on CROX’s next moves with calls.



It's also worth noting short interest has increased 60% since March. Using the 150-day moving average as proxy for average shorted price, shorts are underwater at around $64. This suggests shorts could begin covering into the end of the year. Our recommended call option has a leverage ratio of 3.5 and will double in value on a 27.4% pop in the underlying shares.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

