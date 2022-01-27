Crowd in Ontario cheers on anti-vaccine mandate truck convoy

S&P 500   4,326.51 (-0.54%)
DOW   34,160.78 (-0.02%)
QQQ   341.10 (-1.01%)
AAPL   159.22 (-0.29%)
MSFT   299.84 (+1.05%)
FB   294.64 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   2,580.10 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,792.75 (+0.55%)
TSLA   829.10 (-11.55%)
NVDA   219.44 (-3.64%)
BABA   111.79 (-1.39%)
NIO   21.11 (-6.84%)
AMD   102.60 (-7.33%)
CGC   6.85 (-5.26%)
MU   78.72 (-3.96%)
GE   89.90 (+0.65%)
T   24.12 (-0.54%)
F   19.55 (-1.81%)
DIS   135.42 (+1.36%)
AMC   14.52 (-8.91%)
PFE   53.37 (+0.68%)
ACB   3.79 (-6.65%)
BA   189.75 (-2.33%)
S&P 500   4,326.51 (-0.54%)
DOW   34,160.78 (-0.02%)
QQQ   341.10 (-1.01%)
AAPL   159.22 (-0.29%)
MSFT   299.84 (+1.05%)
FB   294.64 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   2,580.10 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,792.75 (+0.55%)
TSLA   829.10 (-11.55%)
NVDA   219.44 (-3.64%)
BABA   111.79 (-1.39%)
NIO   21.11 (-6.84%)
AMD   102.60 (-7.33%)
CGC   6.85 (-5.26%)
MU   78.72 (-3.96%)
GE   89.90 (+0.65%)
T   24.12 (-0.54%)
F   19.55 (-1.81%)
DIS   135.42 (+1.36%)
AMC   14.52 (-8.91%)
PFE   53.37 (+0.68%)
ACB   3.79 (-6.65%)
BA   189.75 (-2.33%)
S&P 500   4,326.51 (-0.54%)
DOW   34,160.78 (-0.02%)
QQQ   341.10 (-1.01%)
AAPL   159.22 (-0.29%)
MSFT   299.84 (+1.05%)
FB   294.64 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   2,580.10 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,792.75 (+0.55%)
TSLA   829.10 (-11.55%)
NVDA   219.44 (-3.64%)
BABA   111.79 (-1.39%)
NIO   21.11 (-6.84%)
AMD   102.60 (-7.33%)
CGC   6.85 (-5.26%)
MU   78.72 (-3.96%)
GE   89.90 (+0.65%)
T   24.12 (-0.54%)
F   19.55 (-1.81%)
DIS   135.42 (+1.36%)
AMC   14.52 (-8.91%)
PFE   53.37 (+0.68%)
ACB   3.79 (-6.65%)
BA   189.75 (-2.33%)
S&P 500   4,326.51 (-0.54%)
DOW   34,160.78 (-0.02%)
QQQ   341.10 (-1.01%)
AAPL   159.22 (-0.29%)
MSFT   299.84 (+1.05%)
FB   294.64 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   2,580.10 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,792.75 (+0.55%)
TSLA   829.10 (-11.55%)
NVDA   219.44 (-3.64%)
BABA   111.79 (-1.39%)
NIO   21.11 (-6.84%)
AMD   102.60 (-7.33%)
CGC   6.85 (-5.26%)
MU   78.72 (-3.96%)
GE   89.90 (+0.65%)
T   24.12 (-0.54%)
F   19.55 (-1.81%)
DIS   135.42 (+1.36%)
AMC   14.52 (-8.91%)
PFE   53.37 (+0.68%)
ACB   3.79 (-6.65%)
BA   189.75 (-2.33%)

Crowd in Ontario cheers on anti-vaccine mandate truck convoy

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | The Associated Press


Protesters and supporters against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers cheer as a parade of trucks and vehicles pass through Kakabeka Falls outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (David Jackson/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Crowds cheered, waved flags and hoisted signs in Ontario on Thursday as parts of a convoy of truckers headed for Ottawa to protest the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers.

In a packed mall parking lot north of Toronto, supporters threw cash and food up to truckers in their vehicles on Thursday, while others held up signs protesting the government as transport trucks gradually rolled out. Some people harassed journalists covering the rally. Others cheered trucks on from overpasses.

The convoy of truckers set to descend on Canada’s capital has prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and politicians to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration. A top Parliament official warned lawmakers to avoid the protest and to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

The truckers are, in part, protesting a new rule that took effect Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada be fully immunized against the coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country Jan, 22.

“Canadian truckers rule,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in support of the convoy.

Some with extreme, far-right views have latched onto the protest against the mandate. One online video includes a man expressing hope the rally will turn into the Canadian equivalent of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Opposition Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said he will meet with truckers but not the organizers of the convoy.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has estimated that about 15% of truckers in Canada — as many as 16,000 — are not fully vaccinated

Mike Fabinski, a truck driver from Barrie, Ontario, said the mandate means he won’t be able to work cross-border routes any more.

“You want to be vaccinated, go ahead, your choice. I don’t want to be vaccinated, that’s my choice,” he said.

Fabinski said he has been driving trucks for 20 years but has not been able to travel to the U.S. since the mandate became effective Jan 15.

“I was going non-stop until they started last Saturday,” he said. “Now I cannot go. I cannot work no more.”

The federal government ended truckers’ exemption to the vaccine mandate two weeks ago, meaning Canadian truck drivers need to be fully vaccinated if they want to avoid a two-week quarantine when they cross into Canada from the U.S.

Police in Ottawa have said they are planning for as many as 2,000 demonstrators.


7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described fintech companies as one of the “enormous competitive threats” to traditional banking. And with good reason. Fintech (short for financial technology) is not just “digital banking.” It’s a different approach to banking that traditional banks will not be able to replicate by outspending their competitors.

You see, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention for the way it’s disrupting the monetary system. But before there was bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD), there was fintech.

What started out as a way to send money from one person to another without the need for a bank (i.e. peer-to-peer lending) has morphed into much more. Today, individuals and businesses can get loans, invest, and pay bills conveniently and securely. And they can do so without ever having to set foot into a bank.

Financial technology is democratizing finance for many individuals who have been left behind by the traditional banking system. The “unbanked” is a huge target audience. But whereas fintech started as reaching those that were unbanked out of necessity; it is cultivating a new audience among those who are going unbanked by choice.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at seven fintech companies that are leading in this space today and will do so well into the future.

View the "7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.