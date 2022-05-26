Crucial summer for Atlantic City starts with new investments

×
S&P 500   4,064.42 (+2.15%)
DOW   32,712.81 (+1.84%)
QQQ   299.85 (+2.95%)
AAPL   143.70 (+2.26%)
MSFT   265.85 (+1.27%)
FB   191.93 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   2,158.65 (+2.01%)
AMZN   2,232.82 (+4.56%)
TSLA   709.44 (+7.69%)
NVDA   179.75 (+5.89%)
BABA   94.77 (+15.14%)
NIO   16.08 (+9.84%)
AMD   99.20 (+7.07%)
CGC   5.49 (+9.15%)
MU   70.78 (+4.29%)
T   21.29 (-0.05%)
GE   77.39 (+3.84%)
F   13.16 (+3.54%)
DIS   105.61 (+2.28%)
AMC   12.13 (+2.10%)
PFE   54.23 (+0.97%)
PYPL   80.87 (+0.94%)
NFLX   191.03 (+1.70%)
S&P 500   4,064.42 (+2.15%)
DOW   32,712.81 (+1.84%)
QQQ   299.85 (+2.95%)
AAPL   143.70 (+2.26%)
MSFT   265.85 (+1.27%)
FB   191.93 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   2,158.65 (+2.01%)
AMZN   2,232.82 (+4.56%)
TSLA   709.44 (+7.69%)
NVDA   179.75 (+5.89%)
BABA   94.77 (+15.14%)
NIO   16.08 (+9.84%)
AMD   99.20 (+7.07%)
CGC   5.49 (+9.15%)
MU   70.78 (+4.29%)
T   21.29 (-0.05%)
GE   77.39 (+3.84%)
F   13.16 (+3.54%)
DIS   105.61 (+2.28%)
AMC   12.13 (+2.10%)
PFE   54.23 (+0.97%)
PYPL   80.87 (+0.94%)
NFLX   191.03 (+1.70%)
S&P 500   4,064.42 (+2.15%)
DOW   32,712.81 (+1.84%)
QQQ   299.85 (+2.95%)
AAPL   143.70 (+2.26%)
MSFT   265.85 (+1.27%)
FB   191.93 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   2,158.65 (+2.01%)
AMZN   2,232.82 (+4.56%)
TSLA   709.44 (+7.69%)
NVDA   179.75 (+5.89%)
BABA   94.77 (+15.14%)
NIO   16.08 (+9.84%)
AMD   99.20 (+7.07%)
CGC   5.49 (+9.15%)
MU   70.78 (+4.29%)
T   21.29 (-0.05%)
GE   77.39 (+3.84%)
F   13.16 (+3.54%)
DIS   105.61 (+2.28%)
AMC   12.13 (+2.10%)
PFE   54.23 (+0.97%)
PYPL   80.87 (+0.94%)
NFLX   191.03 (+1.70%)
S&P 500   4,064.42 (+2.15%)
DOW   32,712.81 (+1.84%)
QQQ   299.85 (+2.95%)
AAPL   143.70 (+2.26%)
MSFT   265.85 (+1.27%)
FB   191.93 (+4.41%)
GOOGL   2,158.65 (+2.01%)
AMZN   2,232.82 (+4.56%)
TSLA   709.44 (+7.69%)
NVDA   179.75 (+5.89%)
BABA   94.77 (+15.14%)
NIO   16.08 (+9.84%)
AMD   99.20 (+7.07%)
CGC   5.49 (+9.15%)
MU   70.78 (+4.29%)
T   21.29 (-0.05%)
GE   77.39 (+3.84%)
F   13.16 (+3.54%)
DIS   105.61 (+2.28%)
AMC   12.13 (+2.10%)
PFE   54.23 (+0.97%)
PYPL   80.87 (+0.94%)
NFLX   191.03 (+1.70%)

Crucial summer for Atlantic City starts with new investments

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | Wayne Parry, Associated Press


Bartender Chip Glaeser tends to drinks at the opening of a new rotating 360-degree bar at Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday, May 26, 2022. This summer is a crucial one for Atlantic City as it seeks to make up lost economic ground in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — This summer is a crucial one for Atlantic City as it tries to recover lost business during the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, and casinos and non-gambling resorts are putting millions into renovations and new attractions to compete for visitors.

Casinos and non-gambling companies are making big investments in what they hope will be a corner-turning season with customers more willing than in the previous two years to visit Atlantic City attractions amid the still-not-over pandemic.

“This is a really important summer for Atlantic City,” said Phil Juliano, senior vice president of Bally's casino, which opened a 360-degree rotating bar and a part of an indoor-outdoor beer garden on Thursday. The projects are part of $100 million the company is investing in the property.

He said Atlantic City was showing signs of growth in early 2020, only to have those hopes dashed by the coronavirus pandemic which closed the casinos for 3 1/2 months in March, and led to operating restrictions for more than a year afterward.

“This is an interesting summer: You have inflation, you still have COVID and high gas prices, but you also have pent-up demand,” Juliano said. “People are coming out again, and we need that.”

Also on Thursday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announced the receipt of a $6 million federal grant to rebuild a section of the Boardwalk between Florida and Missouri avenues that is over 100 years old. Work will begin in the fall and be completed next summer.

The Atlantic City casino industry is vital to southern New Jersey's economy, said Christina Renna, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey.

“As we continue to rebuild and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry’s growth and prosperity is more important than ever before," she said.

Atlantic City enters the summer amid some encouraging signs — and some concerning weaknesses. The casinos' collective revenue and profitability are up this year, but not all the casinos have surpassed the levels they were operating at in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.


On Saturday, the Showboat hotel, the former casino, will open its $1.5 million indoor go-kart track, even as it works to build a $100 million year-round indoor water park, private financing for which was secured on Thursday, owner Bart Blatstein said.

He said his go-kart course is “another non-gambling amenity in a market where only 8% of visitors are families. It's a way to bring in a new market.”

Resorts is working on a multi-million dollar renovation of its rooftop outdoor pool, including a retractable roof and party areas that should be ready in late June. On Friday, Resorts will open Coral Lounge, a new under-the-sea-themed pop-up bar.

The Ocean Casino Resort is in the midst of $85 million worth of projects, including the completion of over 460 hotel rooms and suites; a new sportsbook and lounge, and multiple new food and beverage outlets. It also will offer bicycle rentals outside its main entrance this summer.

Hard Rock will spend $20 million this year on renovations including adding 70 slot machines and seven more table games; renovating its convention space, beach bar and employee areas.

Caesars casino will start work this year on a new theater and resident show due to open in the first quarter of 2023. The project will incorporate the facade of the former Warner Theatre from 1929, which is currently part of the casino’s exterior facing the Boardwalk.

Also planned for Caesars in 2022 is a new restaurant, opened by a hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro that also will renovate hotel rooms there. Caesars Entertainment is partnering with Nobu Hospitality for a project to be called Nobu Hotel Atlantic City.

Tropicana is adding eight new food and beverage outlets this year and Harrah’s will open three casual dining outlets.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.