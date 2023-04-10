Cruise Line Debuts Its 'Longest Voyage Ever,' Will Visit 51 Destinations on 6 Continents





Cruise lovers looking to travel the world have a new option with Princess Cruises' debut route, which is set to be the longest in the company's history. The ship will take passengers to six continents over 116 days.

Sailing aboard the Island Princess, cruise-goers will have the opportunity to visit 51 destinations in 26 countries from either Fort Lauderdale, Florida (with a January 5, 2025 start date) or a few weeks later on January 20, 2025, departing from Los Angeles, California.

The Island Princess can hold up to 2,200 passengers.

"We're highly regarded for our World Cruises, and our 2025 voyage promises to be one for the ages as our longest adventure ever offered," said John Padgett, the president of Princess Cruises, in a company release. "Our expert itinerary planners have assembled an unmatched combination of popular ports and off-the-beaten-path locales for a global journey not found anywhere else."

Stops include visits to all 27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the pyramids in Egypt and Cairo, the Singapore Botanical Gardens, and the Ancient Greek City of Ephesus. There's also an overnight stay in Dubai. The entire cruise will span over 33,500 nautical miles and crosses the equator twice.

Spots on the trip will begin at $20,539 per person for an interior stateroom at the lowest cost.

Those who book early will have access to a slew of benefits, including $500 of spending money onboard and specialty dining options that won't require cover charges.

For guests who can't fully commit to the full 116 days, the option to shorten the voyage to 51 or 66 days is available if guests wish to depart from Los Angeles or Fort Lauderdale and hop off in Dubai, with the reverse option also being available.

Interested parties are encouraged to book by May 31 to reap the benefits of booking early.

Princess Cruises is a part of the Carnival Corporation. The parent company was down just over 47% in a one-year period as of Monday morning.

