S&P 500   4,288.08 (-2.50%)
DOW   33,523.71 (-2.16%)
QQQ   342.39 (-2.64%)
AAPL   157.34 (-3.12%)
MSFT   287.29 (-2.95%)
FB   302.47 (-0.23%)
GOOGL   2,542.93 (-2.46%)
AMZN   2,794.69 (-2.04%)
TSLA   882.40 (-6.52%)
NVDA   221.35 (-5.30%)
BABA   118.57 (-3.78%)
NIO   24.21 (-11.48%)
AMD   111.96 (-5.77%)
CGC   7.16 (-1.78%)
MU   80.51 (-1.73%)
GE   94.52 (-1.85%)
T   25.93 (-2.56%)
F   19.77 (-4.26%)
DIS   133.68 (-2.69%)
AMC   16.21 (-9.79%)
PFE   50.31 (-4.70%)
ACB   4.22 (-5.38%)
BA   198.77 (-3.25%)
Cruise ship wanted in US lawsuit remains in the Bahamas

Monday, January 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Bahamian authorities say a cruise ship that was set to dock in Miami this weekend remained in the Bahamas on Monday, avoiding a U.S. judge’s order to seize the vessel.

Sgt. Kareem Woods with the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the Crystal Symphony is still docked in Bimini and that authorities currently do not have plans to seize the vessel.

“It will be allowed to stay in Bimini,” he said, adding that he did not know if any staff was aboard the ship.

The arrest warrant for the ship is part of a lawsuit over $4.6 million in what the suit said is unpaid fuel. The ship was scheduled to arrive in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge issued the warrant for the ship Thursday, a maritime practice in which a U.S. Marshal boards a vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

The ship's passengers were taken by ferry to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. It is not clear how many were traveling, but passengers said there were about 300 of them.

A musician who has toured on and off the ship said that between 30 and 50 crew members disembarked because their contracts had ended, while another 400 crew members didn’t know when they would get off, or if they would remain employed.


7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described fintech companies as one of the “enormous competitive threats” to traditional banking. And with good reason. Fintech (short for financial technology) is not just “digital banking.” It’s a different approach to banking that traditional banks will not be able to replicate by outspending their competitors.

You see, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention for the way it’s disrupting the monetary system. But before there was bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD), there was fintech.

What started out as a way to send money from one person to another without the need for a bank (i.e. peer-to-peer lending) has morphed into much more. Today, individuals and businesses can get loans, invest, and pay bills conveniently and securely. And they can do so without ever having to set foot into a bank.

Financial technology is democratizing finance for many individuals who have been left behind by the traditional banking system. The “unbanked” is a huge target audience. But whereas fintech started as reaching those that were unbanked out of necessity; it is cultivating a new audience among those who are going unbanked by choice.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at seven fintech companies that are leading in this space today and will do so well into the future.

View the "7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking".


