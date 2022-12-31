Crypto-Adjacent Stock Hits More Than 2-Year Low

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   266.28
Earn a Second Income in 2023 Through Private Labeling
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wynn, Marathon Oil rise; Microsoft, Lowe's fall
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/30/2022
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   266.28
Earn a Second Income in 2023 Through Private Labeling
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wynn, Marathon Oil rise; Microsoft, Lowe's fall
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/30/2022
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   266.28
Earn a Second Income in 2023 Through Private Labeling
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wynn, Marathon Oil rise; Microsoft, Lowe's fall
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/30/2022
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   266.28
Earn a Second Income in 2023 Through Private Labeling
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wynn, Marathon Oil rise; Microsoft, Lowe's fall
3 letters that brought me out of retirement (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/30/2022
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Crypto-Adjacent Stock Hits More Than 2-Year Low

Fri., December 30, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Software name MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is fractionally higher this afternoon, last seen up 0.1% at $136.76, after earlier hitting a more than two-year low of $132.56. The largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin (BTC), MSTR and other crypto-adjacent stocks have faced headwinds this year, as the industry struggles to combat bankruptcies, bleak sentiment, and increasing regulatory scrutiny. 

It's been particularly rough for MSTR, though, which has shed 75% year-to-date versus BTC's 64.3% loss over the same timeframe. After recovering from a May rut that pushed shares close to the $134 level, the security saw multiple rallies cut short by its 170-day moving average.

MSTR Chart December 302022

Sentiment surrounding MSTR has been bearish. In fact, 1.93 puts have been picked up for every call at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) during the past 10 weeks. This ratio sits higher than 75% of readings from the past 12 months, indicating a much healthier-than-usual appetite for long puts of late.  

MicroStrategy stock's 12-month consensus target price of $477.33 is a staggering 247.6% premium to current levels, meaning there's ample room for price-target cuts to roll in. This unwinding of optimism could be underway already, as Jefferies yesterday cut its price target to $110 from $140.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email below to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Recent Videos

Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: