QQQ   293.22 (-0.48%)
AAPL   142.60 (-1.17%)
MSFT   246.07 (-0.70%)
META   148.88 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   97.96 (-0.89%)
AMZN   101.67 (-1.42%)
TSLA   170.75 (-1.43%)
NVDA   199.25 (+1.99%)
NIO   11.62 (-3.73%)
BABA   111.01 (+0.74%)
AMD   80.23 (+6.76%)
T   20.38 (+0.05%)
MU   60.92 (+1.03%)
F   13.59 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.94 (-2.97%)
GE   81.33 (+1.06%)
DIS   107.82 (-0.62%)
AMC   5.41 (+1.12%)
PFE   43.58 (-1.31%)
PYPL   80.49 (-1.23%)
NFLX   357.24 (+0.96%)
QQQ   293.22 (-0.48%)
AAPL   142.60 (-1.17%)
MSFT   246.07 (-0.70%)
META   148.88 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   97.96 (-0.89%)
AMZN   101.67 (-1.42%)
TSLA   170.75 (-1.43%)
NVDA   199.25 (+1.99%)
NIO   11.62 (-3.73%)
BABA   111.01 (+0.74%)
AMD   80.23 (+6.76%)
T   20.38 (+0.05%)
MU   60.92 (+1.03%)
F   13.59 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.94 (-2.97%)
GE   81.33 (+1.06%)
DIS   107.82 (-0.62%)
AMC   5.41 (+1.12%)
PFE   43.58 (-1.31%)
PYPL   80.49 (-1.23%)
NFLX   357.24 (+0.96%)
QQQ   293.22 (-0.48%)
AAPL   142.60 (-1.17%)
MSFT   246.07 (-0.70%)
META   148.88 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   97.96 (-0.89%)
AMZN   101.67 (-1.42%)
TSLA   170.75 (-1.43%)
NVDA   199.25 (+1.99%)
NIO   11.62 (-3.73%)
BABA   111.01 (+0.74%)
AMD   80.23 (+6.76%)
T   20.38 (+0.05%)
MU   60.92 (+1.03%)
F   13.59 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.94 (-2.97%)
GE   81.33 (+1.06%)
DIS   107.82 (-0.62%)
AMC   5.41 (+1.12%)
PFE   43.58 (-1.31%)
PYPL   80.49 (-1.23%)
NFLX   357.24 (+0.96%)
QQQ   293.22 (-0.48%)
AAPL   142.60 (-1.17%)
MSFT   246.07 (-0.70%)
META   148.88 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   97.96 (-0.89%)
AMZN   101.67 (-1.42%)
TSLA   170.75 (-1.43%)
NVDA   199.25 (+1.99%)
NIO   11.62 (-3.73%)
BABA   111.01 (+0.74%)
AMD   80.23 (+6.76%)
T   20.38 (+0.05%)
MU   60.92 (+1.03%)
F   13.59 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.94 (-2.97%)
GE   81.33 (+1.06%)
DIS   107.82 (-0.62%)
AMC   5.41 (+1.12%)
PFE   43.58 (-1.31%)
PYPL   80.49 (-1.23%)
NFLX   357.24 (+0.96%)

Cryptocurrency fraud scheme lands man 8 years in prison

Wed., February 1, 2023 | The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The founder of a cryptocurrency and virtual payment services company who authorities say cheated dozens of investors out of about $7.5 million, which he used to buy a house, cars, jewelry, and other luxuries, has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Randall Crater, 52, founded Las Vegas-based My Big Coin Pay Inc. in 2013, offering virtual payment services through a fraudulent digital currency, My Big Coin, from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement on Tuesday.

Crater and associates he paid to promote the scheme through social media, email and text messages, said the coins were a fully functioning cryptocurrency backed by gold; that the company had a partnership with MasterCard; and that the currency could be exchanged for government-backed currency or other virtual currencies, none of which was true, prosecutors said.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged that My Big Coin was a fraud in January 2018.

Crater's 55 victims had to delay retirement, lost tuition money, and suffered other financial hardships, Joseph Bonavolonta, head of the FBI's Boston office, said in a statement.

“Spreading outright lies, Randall Crater defrauded dozens of victims out of more than $7.5 million, convincing them their cryptocurrency investments were backed by gold when in reality their hard-earned money went to funding his lavish lifestyle,” he said.

A federal jury convicted Crater in July of wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

In addition to eight years and four months behind bars, Crater, of Lake Mary, Florida, was sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to forfeit more than $7.5 million, and pay restitution of an amount to be determined.

Should you invest $1,000 in Mastercard right now?

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mastercard (MA)
3.0826 of 5 stars		$370.61+0.0%0.62%36.26Moderate Buy$413.41
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Recent Videos

T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: