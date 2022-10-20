$200 OFF
QQQ   269.11 (-0.51%)
AAPL   143.39 (-0.33%)
MSFT   236.15 (-0.14%)
META   131.53 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   99.97 (+0.34%)
AMZN   115.25 (+0.16%)
TSLA   207.28 (-6.65%)
NVDA   121.94 (+1.19%)
NIO   10.97 (+0.46%)
BABA   72.02 (+1.05%)
AMD   57.77 (+0.94%)
T   16.74 (+7.72%)
MU   53.70 (+1.26%)
CGC   2.37 (-2.07%)
F   11.77 (-2.97%)
GE   69.97 (-0.79%)
DIS   98.59 (-0.40%)
AMC   6.35 (+3.93%)
PYPL   84.78 (+0.37%)
PFE   42.91 (-0.46%)
NFLX   268.16 (-1.55%)
CSX 3Q profit up 15% as railroad hauls 2% more freight

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer

File - A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The railroad will release its third quarter earnings report on Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX Corp. delivered 15% more profit in the third quarter as it handled 2% more freight and worked to eliminate the delays shippers have been complaining about for months.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Thursday that it earned $1.11 billion, or 52 cents per share, in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. That's up from $968 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

The results beat Wall Street expectations for earnings of 49 cents per share, according to FactSet. The numbers include a $42 million charge because the contracts railroads negotiated with their unions that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses cost more than CSX expected.

CSX has been hiring more workers throughout the year to help it better handle the freight its customers want to ship without significant delays. The railroad said its headcount is now up to 6,819 from about 6,400 at the start of the year. Its goal is to have roughly 7,000 employees by the end of the year.

Those additional workers are helping. Throughout the year, the average speed of CSX's trains has been increasing and hit 15.8 mph in the third quarter. That's down from last year's 17.7 mph but significantly better than the 14.9 mph CSX reported at the start of this year.

Newly hired CEO Joe Hinrichs said even with the uncertainty in the economy, the railroad still expects to generate double-digit improvement in its full-year revenue and operating income this year.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates more than 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track in 26 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces after acquiring Pam-Am Railways in the northeastern United States earlier this year.

Shares in CSX rose about 5% in after-hours trading following the release of the earnings report.

