CSX railroad hires Ford executive to replace retiring CEO

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,889.72 (-1.43%)
DOW   30,892.54 (-0.78%)
QQQ   290.17 (-1.98%)
AAPL   151.63 (-2.37%)
MSFT   244.84 (-2.93%)
META   149.10 (-1.56%)
GOOGL   102.59 (-2.30%)
AMZN   126.13 (-1.88%)
TSLA   303.48 (+0.29%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.02%)
NIO   21.48 (-2.10%)
BABA   88.88 (-0.04%)
AMD   76.08 (-1.77%)
T   16.74 (-0.18%)
MU   52.36 (-1.41%)
CGC   3.43 (-1.44%)
F   14.87 (+1.43%)
GE   68.92 (-1.59%)
DIS   111.11 (-1.24%)
AMC   9.75 (-1.61%)
PYPL   96.41 (-1.28%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.89%)
NFLX   236.22 (+5.40%)
S&P 500   3,889.72 (-1.43%)
DOW   30,892.54 (-0.78%)
QQQ   290.17 (-1.98%)
AAPL   151.63 (-2.37%)
MSFT   244.84 (-2.93%)
META   149.10 (-1.56%)
GOOGL   102.59 (-2.30%)
AMZN   126.13 (-1.88%)
TSLA   303.48 (+0.29%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.02%)
NIO   21.48 (-2.10%)
BABA   88.88 (-0.04%)
AMD   76.08 (-1.77%)
T   16.74 (-0.18%)
MU   52.36 (-1.41%)
CGC   3.43 (-1.44%)
F   14.87 (+1.43%)
GE   68.92 (-1.59%)
DIS   111.11 (-1.24%)
AMC   9.75 (-1.61%)
PYPL   96.41 (-1.28%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.89%)
NFLX   236.22 (+5.40%)
S&P 500   3,889.72 (-1.43%)
DOW   30,892.54 (-0.78%)
QQQ   290.17 (-1.98%)
AAPL   151.63 (-2.37%)
MSFT   244.84 (-2.93%)
META   149.10 (-1.56%)
GOOGL   102.59 (-2.30%)
AMZN   126.13 (-1.88%)
TSLA   303.48 (+0.29%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.02%)
NIO   21.48 (-2.10%)
BABA   88.88 (-0.04%)
AMD   76.08 (-1.77%)
T   16.74 (-0.18%)
MU   52.36 (-1.41%)
CGC   3.43 (-1.44%)
F   14.87 (+1.43%)
GE   68.92 (-1.59%)
DIS   111.11 (-1.24%)
AMC   9.75 (-1.61%)
PYPL   96.41 (-1.28%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.89%)
NFLX   236.22 (+5.40%)
S&P 500   3,889.72 (-1.43%)
DOW   30,892.54 (-0.78%)
QQQ   290.17 (-1.98%)
AAPL   151.63 (-2.37%)
MSFT   244.84 (-2.93%)
META   149.10 (-1.56%)
GOOGL   102.59 (-2.30%)
AMZN   126.13 (-1.88%)
TSLA   303.48 (+0.29%)
NVDA   128.63 (-2.02%)
NIO   21.48 (-2.10%)
BABA   88.88 (-0.04%)
AMD   76.08 (-1.77%)
T   16.74 (-0.18%)
MU   52.36 (-1.41%)
CGC   3.43 (-1.44%)
F   14.87 (+1.43%)
GE   68.92 (-1.59%)
DIS   111.11 (-1.24%)
AMC   9.75 (-1.61%)
PYPL   96.41 (-1.28%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.89%)
NFLX   236.22 (+5.40%)

CSX railroad hires Ford executive to replace retiring CEO

Thu., September 15, 2022 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer

A CSX freight train travels through Alexandria, Va. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections.(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX has hired an auto industry executive to lead the railroad after its current CEO retires.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corp. said Thursday that Joe Hinrichs will take over from Jim Foote at the end of this month. Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford Motor Co.'s global auto business.

Hinrichs said in an interview with The Associated Press he's very excited that CSX and the other major railroads were able to reach a tentative contract agreement Thursday with unions to prevent a potentially devastating national strike.

“Our employees are going to get a well-deserved raise after working so hard the last couple years through the pandemic,” Hinrichs said. “We’re excited about moving from here. Now we can move our conversation into how do we work together to grow the business and better serve our customers.”

The railroads have been plagued with delivery delays that prompted shippers to complain loudly this year about poor service. Federal regulators got involved and ordered the railroads to address the problems.

But improvement has come slowly. CSX and the other major railroads each needed to hire and train hundreds of additional workers, and that has been difficult amid the ongoing nationwide labor shortage.

Hinrichs said he hopes the new union contracts will help CSX attract and retain more employees.

He said he knows the railroad business as a customer, but not the details of its operations. He has been studying up on the Precision Scheduled Railroading model that CSX has used to slash its costs in recent years and will plan to lean on the expertise of CSX's managers.

“Fortunately, we have a very strong operating team here at CSX that has implemented Precision Scheduled Railroading in the last couple years,” Hinrichs said. “The results have been outstanding. Many people believe CSX is a leader in that regard.”


Hinrichs said he has “read all the books that Hunter Harrison put out” and has been talking to people in the industry to learn more. Harrison originated the Precision Scheduled Railroading model when he led the Canadian railroads and implemented it at CSX before his death.

The model relies on using fewer, longer trains with a mix of freight on them, so railroads can operate with fewer locomotives and employees. Since CSX put it in place, the model has been widely adopted by other U.S. railroads. Collectively, the major U.S. railroads have used the model to cut nearly one-third of their workforce over the past six years.

Foote agreed to remain on as an advisor through March to help with the transition.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates more than 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track in 26 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces after acquiring Pam-Am Railways in the northeastern United States earlier this year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CSX (CSX)
2.5536 of 5 stars		$30.34-2.8%1.32%17.05Moderate Buy$36.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in CSX right now?

Before you consider CSX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSX wasn't on the list.

While CSX currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.