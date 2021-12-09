S&P 500   4,701.21
DOW   35,754.75
QQQ   399.61
The Short-Squeeze In Dave & Buster’s Is On
Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now
Semi Season Continues: 3 Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Supply Chain Issues Getting You Down? Give Stocks for the Holidays Instead. Here's How
'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
3 Stocks Leading The Omicron Rebound
S&P 500   4,701.21
DOW   35,754.75
QQQ   399.61
The Short-Squeeze In Dave & Buster’s Is On
Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now
Semi Season Continues: 3 Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Supply Chain Issues Getting You Down? Give Stocks for the Holidays Instead. Here's How
'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
3 Stocks Leading The Omicron Rebound
S&P 500   4,701.21
DOW   35,754.75
QQQ   399.61
The Short-Squeeze In Dave & Buster’s Is On
Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now
Semi Season Continues: 3 Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Supply Chain Issues Getting You Down? Give Stocks for the Holidays Instead. Here's How
'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
3 Stocks Leading The Omicron Rebound
S&P 500   4,701.21
DOW   35,754.75
QQQ   399.61
The Short-Squeeze In Dave & Buster’s Is On
Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now
Semi Season Continues: 3 Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Supply Chain Issues Getting You Down? Give Stocks for the Holidays Instead. Here's How
'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
3 Stocks Leading The Omicron Rebound

CVS Health hikes dividend, eyes push into primary care

Thursday, December 9, 2021 | Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer


CVS Health products are displayed at a store, Monday, May 3, 2021, in North Andover, Mass. CVS Health is hiking its dividend and offering a better-than-expected 2022 revenue forecast as the health care giant prepares to dive deeper into providing more care. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

CVS Health is hiking its dividend and offering a better-than-expected 2022 revenue forecast as the health care giant prepares to dive deeper into providing more care.

The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefits manager and health insurer is planning its next “major evolution” by expanding into areas like primary care, CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement Thursday ahead of the company’s annual investor meeting.

The company says it intends to add advanced primary care centers to its mix of drugstores and “HealthHUB” locations it started introducing a few years ago. Those stores can include employees like dietitians and are already trying to provide more health services to customers.

Drugstore chains like CVS Health and rival Walgreens and other health care companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc. have been pushing deeper into providing health care. They want to be seen as regular resources to guide customers through the complicated U.S. care system.

They also want to help customers keep up with their health and control chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure before they more expensive medical problems.

Walgreens, for instance, is attaching hundreds of VillageMD primary care practices to its stores over the next few years.

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said in early November that while primary care makes up a small part of overall costs, “it wields significant influence on the total medical cost picture.”

“We really believe that we need to kind of push into the primary care so that we can influence the overall cost of care,” she said.

On Thursday, the company also said that it will increase its annual dividend by 10% from $2 to $2.20 starting in February. The company also has approved a $10 billion share repurchase program and said it was the first time CVS Health has made either move in about four years.

CVS Health expects adjusted earnings of $8.10 to $8.30 per share next year on $304 billion to $309 billion in total revenue.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $8.24 per share on $301.2 billion in sales for 2022, according to FactSet.

Shares of Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. climbed more than 2% to $95.39 in premarket trading.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)3.2$468.86+0.9%1.24%29.09Buy$489.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.