S&P 500   4,175.48
DOW   33,128.79
QQQ   318.82
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet 
Pfizer profit soars in first quarter, revises 2022 forecast
Live updates | Putin: Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
Live updates | Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day
Stocks turn higher on Wall Street ahead Fed's rate decision
S&P 500   4,175.48
DOW   33,128.79
QQQ   318.82
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet 
Pfizer profit soars in first quarter, revises 2022 forecast
Live updates | Putin: Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
Live updates | Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day
Stocks turn higher on Wall Street ahead Fed's rate decision
S&P 500   4,175.48
DOW   33,128.79
QQQ   318.82
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet 
Pfizer profit soars in first quarter, revises 2022 forecast
Live updates | Putin: Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
Live updates | Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day
Stocks turn higher on Wall Street ahead Fed's rate decision
S&P 500   4,175.48
DOW   33,128.79
QQQ   318.82
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet 
Pfizer profit soars in first quarter, revises 2022 forecast
Live updates | Putin: Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
Live updates | Russia: Artillery hit 400 targets in last day
Stocks turn higher on Wall Street ahead Fed's rate decision

CVS raises 2022 forecast after better-than-expected 1Q

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | Associated Press


A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Moderna on Thursday, April 28, 2022, asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

COVID-19 vaccines and tests for the virus continue to boost CVS Health and the health care giant raised its annual forecast after a strong first quarter.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said Wednesday that it now expects earnings of $8.20 to $8.40 per share for 2022.

The new range mostly eclipses Wall Street projections of $8.26 per share, according to FactSet.

CVS Health shares slipped in February when the company reported fourth quarter results that easily topped expectations but didn’t hike the annual forecast that it first laid out in December. Citing the pandemic’s unpredictable nature, the company said then that it still expected adjusted earnings of $8.10 to $8.30 per share for the year.

In the most recent quarter, net income climbed 89% to $2.31 billion. The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share on $76.83 billion in total revenue.

Analysts had forecast earnings of $2.17 per share on $75.54 billion in revenue.

CVS Health Corp. operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers through a large pharmacy benefit management business.

It also provides health insurance for more than 24 million people through its Aetna arm.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.