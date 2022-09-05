S&P 500   3,924.26
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
French president calls for 10% reduction in country's energy use to avoid rationing, cuts this winter
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year

CVS to buy home health-care provider Signify for $8 billion

Mon., September 5, 2022

DALLAS (AP) — Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp. said Monday that it will buy home-health provider Signify Health for $8 billion.

CVS said Signify has more than 10,000 employees including physicians and nurses, a presence in every state, and offers technology platforms.

“This acquisition will enhance our connection to consumers in the home and enables providers to better address patient needs as we execute our vision to redefine the health care experience," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement announcing the deal.

The acquisition would continue CVS' effort to grow from its pharmacy-chain roots to other sectors of the health industry. In 2018, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island, company purchased health insurer Aetna for $69 billion.

CVS will pay $30.50 per share in cash for Signify. According to a CVS presentation, the deal has a stock value of $7.6 billion, with the total transaction rising to about $8 billion with debt, equity appreciation rights and other items are included.

CVS will also scoop up Caravan Health, which Signify agreed to buy earlier this year. Caravan works with accountable-care organizations, which are groups of hospitals, doctors and other providers who serve Medicare patients.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and a vote of Signify shareholders. CVS said private equity funds affiliated with New Mountain Capital, which owns about 60% of Signify stock, have agreed to vote their shares for the deal.

The companies said they expect the deal to close in the first half of next year.

CVS said executives would discuss the transaction in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

