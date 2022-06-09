×
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.79 (-0.11%)
MSFT   271.90 (+0.55%)
META   197.86 (+0.43%)
GOOGL   2,356.22 (+0.53%)
AMZN   121.10 (-0.07%)
TSLA   752.00 (+3.64%)
NVDA   188.02 (+0.83%)
NIO   19.31 (-5.25%)
BABA   117.05 (-2.15%)
AMD   103.34 (+1.41%)
CGC   3.96 (-4.12%)
MU   68.49 (-0.16%)
T   21.10 (+0.24%)
GE   76.80 (-0.47%)
F   13.51 (-0.15%)
DIS   106.29 (-0.98%)
AMC   13.27 (-1.85%)
PFE   53.54 (+0.13%)
PYPL   86.85 (-0.75%)
NFLX   199.09 (-1.84%)

Cyprus helps bust illicit sale of private data on Americans

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police have seized servers that were used to sell social security numbers and other personal information stolen from 24 million U.S. citizens, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

Police Cybercrime Department Chief Andreas Anastasiades told the state-run Cyprus News Agency that four websites were taken down in a joint operation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service.

Anastasiades said the servers’ manager, who is a resident of Cyprus, cooperated with authorities following a six month-long investigation.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement said the SSNDOB Marketplace websites operated for years and generated more than $19 million in sales revenue.

The personal information that was hacked included the names, dates of birth and social security numbers of U.S. citizens.

According to the statement, SSNDOB administrators advertised on darkweb criminal forums. To avoid detection, administrators used online monikers to conceal their true identities, maintained servers in various countries and required buyers to use digital payment methods like bitcoin.

It said that the international operation “to dismantle and seize this infrastructure” resulted from cooperation with law enforcement authorities in both Cyprus and Latvia.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.