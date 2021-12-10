Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to ExxonMobil

























NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy expanded their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus by signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation Friday for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey partly claims.

Drilling off Cyprus has been a source of tension with neighboring Turkey since 2011, when Texas-based Noble Energy discovered the first natural gas off the ethnically divided island’s southern coast.

Cyprus Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said with the new license, ExxonMobil is expected to start exploration in the first half of next year to get a better estimate of potential amounts of oil and gas.

She added there are “sufficiently hopeful indications” that the geological makeup of the underwater area mirrors that of a nearby spot where ExxonMobil discovered in 2019 a sizable deposit estimated to contain 5-8 trillion cubic feet of gas. The two energy companies are drilling an appraisal well at that deposit to confirm how much gas it holds.

Varnavas Theodossiou, ExxonMobil Cyprus managing director, said the new license “enables us to further expand our presence in Cyprus in what we believe to be a promising region for offshore exploration.”

The development comes amid Turkey’s warnings that it would “never allow” anyone to carry out an “unauthorized” gas search in waters it claims partly fall under its control.

Cyprus' ethnic split occurred in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at a union with Greece. Turkey doesn't recognize Cypriot statehood but instead recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island's northern third — the only country to do so.

Ankara insists Cyprus' internationally recognized government seated in the south is “acting unilaterally” in exploiting offshore gas reserves and ignores the rights of Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the region's hydrocarbon potential.

To drive the point home, Turkey has dispatched numerous warship-escorted drill and survey ships to carry out exploratory drilling inside Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. It also claims some 40% of that zone either lies inside its continental shelf or belongs to Turkish Cypriots.

The Cypriot government says Turkey's claims aren't recognized by international law.

Cyprus also has licensed seven of its 13 offshore drilling areas to a consortium made up of France's TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni, which is expected to resume its own drilling in the first half of next year after a nearly two-year delay brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilides, Cyprus' energy minister, said ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum aren't “troubled" by Turkey's threats and the deal is proof of that. She said the Cypriot government would carry on with its drilling program in line with international law.

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.