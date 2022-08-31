Cyprus lifts COVID-19 mask rule, indoor capacity limits

S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data
S&P 500   3,986.16
DOW   31,790.87
QQQ   301.02
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France
Biden Executive Order 14017 Potentially Sending Lithium Stocks Skyrocketing (Ad)
Cargo ship beached after collision in Bay of Gibraltar
Global stocks down after strong US jobs data

Cyprus lifts COVID-19 mask rule, indoor capacity limits

Wed., August 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus on Wednesday lifted the obligatory use of face masks in all indoor areas after the island nation’s top health official said epidemiological data amid the coronavirus pandemic have “significantly improved.”

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that the mask rule still applies to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, pharmacies and public transport.

It’s recommended that those with chronic ailments continue using face coverings.

All capacity limitations were also lifted as of Wednesday for restaurants, nightclubs, retail stores, shopping malls, casinos, sports stadiums and churches.

Primary school pupils will be supplied with five self-tests each on their return to classes on Sept. 12. Authorities recommend that teachers and students get either self-tested or undergo a rapid test before the start of classes.

The COVID-19 infection rate receded to 3.54%, with nine of 57 people receiving hospital treatment diagnosed as being in serious condition, for the week of Aug. 19-25, according to Health Ministry statistics.

About 16 people, ranging in age from 66 to 99, died from COVID-19 for the same week, bringing the overall total in Cyprus since the pandemic began to 1,168.

7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.  

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.