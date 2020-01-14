S&P 500   3,307.32 (+0.55%)
DOW   29,190.33 (+0.55%)
QQQ   221.20 (+0.47%)
AAPL   312.82 (+0.48%)
FB   221.36 (+0.09%)
MSFT   165.24 (+1.26%)
CGC   24.41 (-1.97%)
NVDA   247.48 (+0.78%)
BABA   223.01 (-0.92%)
GE   11.93 (+0.51%)
TSLA   501.69 (-3.24%)
AMD   49.37 (+1.69%)
T   38.07 (+0.53%)
NFLX   337.70 (-0.40%)
BAC   34.79 (+0.32%)
DIS   144.75 (+0.30%)
S&P 500   3,307.32 (+0.55%)
DOW   29,190.33 (+0.55%)
QQQ   221.20 (+0.47%)
AAPL   312.82 (+0.48%)
FB   221.36 (+0.09%)
MSFT   165.24 (+1.26%)
CGC   24.41 (-1.97%)
NVDA   247.48 (+0.78%)
BABA   223.01 (-0.92%)
GE   11.93 (+0.51%)
TSLA   501.69 (-3.24%)
AMD   49.37 (+1.69%)
T   38.07 (+0.53%)
NFLX   337.70 (-0.40%)
BAC   34.79 (+0.32%)
DIS   144.75 (+0.30%)
S&P 500   3,307.32 (+0.55%)
DOW   29,190.33 (+0.55%)
QQQ   221.20 (+0.47%)
AAPL   312.82 (+0.48%)
FB   221.36 (+0.09%)
MSFT   165.24 (+1.26%)
CGC   24.41 (-1.97%)
NVDA   247.48 (+0.78%)
BABA   223.01 (-0.92%)
GE   11.93 (+0.51%)
TSLA   501.69 (-3.24%)
AMD   49.37 (+1.69%)
T   38.07 (+0.53%)
NFLX   337.70 (-0.40%)
BAC   34.79 (+0.32%)
DIS   144.75 (+0.30%)
S&P 500   3,307.32 (+0.55%)
DOW   29,190.33 (+0.55%)
QQQ   221.20 (+0.47%)
AAPL   312.82 (+0.48%)
FB   221.36 (+0.09%)
MSFT   165.24 (+1.26%)
CGC   24.41 (-1.97%)
NVDA   247.48 (+0.78%)
BABA   223.01 (-0.92%)
GE   11.93 (+0.51%)
TSLA   501.69 (-3.24%)
AMD   49.37 (+1.69%)
T   38.07 (+0.53%)
NFLX   337.70 (-0.40%)
BAC   34.79 (+0.32%)
DIS   144.75 (+0.30%)
Log in

Cyprus repays crisis-era IMF loan ahead of schedule

Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has paid off ahead of schedule an International Monetary Fund loan that was part of a multi-billion euro financial rescue deal in 2013, the finance minister said Tuesday.

Minister Constantinos Petrides said the loan's early repayment would bolster the country's credibility in the eyes of investors and improve its ability to raise money directly from international markets.

Cyprus managed to repay the loan thanks to a pair of low-interest bond issues. It secured 1 billion euros from a 10-year bond issued at a 0.73% rate. A 20-year issue raised 750 million euros at 1.33%. The bonds were seven times oversubscribed, a record for the country, Petrides said.

“This demonstrates the depth of trust that international markets show toward Cyprus' economy," Petrides said in a statement.

The minister said the bond issues cover most of Cyprus' financing needs for the year and save the country 15 million euros in interest payments on the IMF loan.


More on MarketBeat
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
20 Stocks to Sell Now20 Stocks to Sell Now
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
Analysts Hate These 12 StocksAnalysts Hate These 12 Stocks
10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel