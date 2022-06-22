Czech central bank raises key rate again to tackle inflation

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s central bank raised its key interest rate significantly Wednesday as it tried to combat soaring inflation.

The hike of a percentage point and a quarter brought the interest rate to 7.00%, the highest level since early 1999. It was the ninth straight increase since June 2021. The bank last raised the rate, by three-quarters of a point, on May 5.

Wednesday's increase was not unexpected. The Czech National Bank considers high consumer prices to be a major threat and had indicated it would raise the rate again.

It was the last meeting of the bank’s board on monetary policy under outgoing governor Jiri Rusnok. On July 1, he will be replaced by Ales Michl, a member of the bank’s board since 2018 who opposed previous rate hikes.

The announcement of Michl’s appointment by Czech President Milos Zeman on May 11 resulted in a weakening the Czech crown, prompting the central bank to intervene.

Fed by high energy and food prices but also factors such as a low unemployment rate, inflation in the Czech Republic soared to 16% in May, far above the bank’s 2% target and the highest level since December 1993.

Inflation is soaring worldwide: The U.S. reported an annual rate of 8.6% in May, and the 19 countries that use the euro recorded 8.1% inflation the same month. Britain announced Wednesday its inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% in the 12 months to May.

Major central banks have reacted accordingly.

The European Central Bank has announced it will raise interest rates in July for the first time in 11 years and add another hike in September, catching up with other central banks worldwide to squelch soaring inflation.

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm. MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.