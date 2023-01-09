S&P 500   3,852.36
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit
'The money is gone': Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm
CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit

Czech ex-Premier Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case

Mon., January 9, 2023 | The Associated Press

Former Czech Republic's Prime Minister and Presidential candidate Andrej Babis arrives for a trial at the municipal court in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Andrej Babis went on trial on Wednesday in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies. Babis will run for President in the upcoming election later in January. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — A Prague court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies.

A prosecutor requested a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 10 million Czech koruna ($440,000) for the populist billionaire. The prosecution still can appeal.

Babis pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated.

He wasn't present at Prague’s Municipal Court on Monday. His former associate, Jana Nagyova, who signed the subsidy request, was also acquitted.

The ruling is a boost for Babis just days before the first round of the Czech presidential election.

Babis is considered a front-runner in Friday’s election, along with retired army Gen. Petr Pavel, former chairman of NATO’s military committee, and former university rector Danuse Nerudova.

