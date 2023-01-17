S&P 500   3,852.36
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

Czech government faces no-confidence vote in Parliament

Tue., January 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala holds a speech at the Parliament in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. On Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 The Czech coalition government faced a parliamentary no-confidence vote over the opposition's claims of its incompetence. The main opposition centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis accused the government of not doing enough to help people cope with soaring inflation driven by high energy prices. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government on Tuesday faced a parliamentary no-confidence vote over opposition claims of incompetence.

The main opposition centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis accused the government, among other issues, of not doing enough to help people cope with soaring inflation driven by high energy prices and of refusing to communicate with the opposition on its plans.

The government dismissed the accusations and questioned the timing of the vote, which will take place before the second round of the presidential election. Czech lawmakers were debating the no-confidence motion, with a vote expected late Tuesday or on Wednesday.

Babis, the former prime minister, advanced on Saturday to a runoff presidential vote together with retired army Gen. Petr Pavel.

Babis has been trying to present Pavel as a government candidate.

The coalition has endorsed three presidential candidates before the first round, including Pavel, but they all were running as independents.

The coalition hasn't campaigned for any of the three.

The runoff for the largely ceremonial post is scheduled for Jan. 27-28.

The two opposition parties, including ANO and the anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy party, are unlikely to oust the five-party coalition government, led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, which has a comfortable majority in the lower house of Parliament.

