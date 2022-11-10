S&P 500   3,748.57
DOW   32,513.94
QQQ   263.32
6 Roth IRA Investments to Build Wealth Over Time
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market
Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze 
Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market
Wall Street drifts lower as election results keep coming in
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 11/9/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Czech power company CEZ expects record dividends

Thu., November 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech power utility CEZ said on Thursday its net profit in the third quarter reached 18.7 billion Czech crowns ($771 million), with the company again raising again its outlook for earnings for 2022.

The Czech major electricity producer said it expected the net profit adjusted for extraordinary effects for the full year to reach 65–75 billion Czech crowns, up from the 60–65 billion ir forecasted after the previous quarter.

CEZ attributed the increase to higher profit from commodity trading and higher electricity prices.

“The current full-year earnings forecast indicates a record dividend for shareholders,” Daniel Benes, CEZ’s chief executive said.

“If the dividend were set at the upper end of the dividend policy range, 52 to 60 billion crowns would be distributed to shareholders. For the majority shareholder, the Czech Republic, this would mean an income of 36 to 42 billion Czech crowns, which can be used to help households and businesses with high energy prices,” Benes said.

CEZ previously forecast a dividend for the state to reach up to 36 billion crowns. The Czech state has an almost 70% stake in the company.

Last week, the lower house of Czech Parliament approved a government plan to impose a 60% windfall tax on the energy and banking sectors, starting next year, due to their high amid the soaring prices of energy and high inflation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

