Dance, geometry merge at Paris menswear week

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   277.88
Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
Apple, Amazon, and Walmart are Investing in Solar Energy (Ad)
Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Attorneys: Jamaica's Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 1/18/2023
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   277.88
Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
Apple, Amazon, and Walmart are Investing in Solar Energy (Ad)
Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Attorneys: Jamaica's Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 1/18/2023
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   277.88
Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
Apple, Amazon, and Walmart are Investing in Solar Energy (Ad)
Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Attorneys: Jamaica's Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 1/18/2023
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   277.88
Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
China Has Stunning Lithium Chokehold On U.S. (Ad)
What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos
Apple, Amazon, and Walmart are Investing in Solar Energy (Ad)
Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus 
Russia Ignites West's Battle for Energy Independence (Ad)
Attorneys: Jamaica's Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 1/18/2023

Dance, geometry merge at Paris menswear week

Thu., January 19, 2023 | Thomas Adamson, AP Fashion Writer

Models wea creations as part of the Issey Miyake menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — Dance, theater and geometry merged in Thursday’s installment of Paris menswear week — as all eyes looked toward Louis Vuitton’s fall-winter spectacle.

Here are some highlights for fall-winter 2023-24 collections:

ISSEY MIYAKE GOES COMPLEX, BRIGHT

A writhing dance troupe performed on the runway against a backdrop of optically striped lighting, which moved organically.

It was more than just spectacle and introduced a geometric theme this season -- how simple shapes can be folded to create more complex ones — something that the Japanese house explored in several distinct sections usinb its signature techno-pleating techniques throughout.

The Homme Plisse Issey Miyake collection began with a beautiful, soft new coat silhouette — in flashes of eye-popping color -- with ridge-like shoulder tucks and warped tubular sleeves. Lines in the groove of the pleating gave the impression of complexity, even if the silhouettes themselves seemed minimalist.

Elsewhere, the idea of simplicity spawning more than the sum of its parts was developed with flair in a style called the “edge coat.” The amorphous-pleated garment resembled a sort of dark jellyfish, designed using triangular shaped fabric that created a sublime three-dimensional shape.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Recent Videos

Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: