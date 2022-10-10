Danish Baltic Sea hit by power outage, cause unknown.

S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
Learn Microsoft Excel Online with a Course Package on Sale During Our Version of Prime Day
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut

Danish Baltic Sea hit by power outage, cause unknown.

Mon., October 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A power outage hit the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm Monday with authorities saying that an underwater cable from Sweden that provides electricity had been cut. The reason for that was unknown.

TREFOR, which provides Bornholm with power, said the island was “unfortunately affected by operational disruptions at the moment.”

“There is no reason to speculate as to the cause at this time. And we are in the process of clarifying what is to blame for the power cut,” the provider said on its website.

The power outage occurred just before 8 a.m., Trefor said, adding that one third of the population had electricity back by 9:35 a.m. and the whole island was expected to be back up by noon.

Energinet, a public company that owns the sea cable that provides electricity to Bornholm, said a fault in the high-voltage grid resulted in electricity consumers on Bornholm losing power and it was “working hard to locate the problem.”

A rocky island of 588 square kilometers (227 sq. miles), south of Sweden, Bornholm is the home of nearly 40,000 people.

The outage came after blasts last month damaged two Russian-built natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea — two leaks were reported off Sweden and two off Denmark. All were in international waters.

The governments of Denmark and Sweden previously said they suspected that several hundred pounds of explosives were involved in carrying out a deliberate act of sabotage. The leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane into the air.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.