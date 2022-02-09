Danish court ups fine for Little Mermaid copyright violation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An appeals court in Denmark has increased the fine imposed on a newspaper for violating the copyright of Copenhagen's The Little Mermaid statue by publishing a cartoon depicting the bronze landmark as a zombie and a photo of it with a facemask.

The Berlingske newspaper published the cartoon in 2019 to illustrate an article about the debate culture in Denmark and used the photo in 2020 to represent a link between the far right and people fearing COVID-19.

Both were found to be infringements of the Danish Copyright Act. Copenhagen’s district court fined the newspaper 285,000 kroner ($44,000) in November 2020. The appeals court on Wednesday raised the fine to 300,000 kroner ($46,000).

Berlingske’s chief editor, Tom Jensen, had appealed the district court's ruling, calling the fine “completely out of proportion and far, far too high.” Jensen argued the paper had used the image of The Little Mermaid for non-commercial purposes.

The plaintiffs were the heirs of Danish sculptor Edvard Eriksen, who created the girl-size mermaid that has been sitting on a rock at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor since 1913.

The heirs are rigorous in enforcing the copyright to the sculpture, which runs until 2029, 70 years after Eriksen's 1959 death. Several publications have been charged with copyright infringement over the years after publishing pictures of the artwork.

Eriksen created The Little Mermaid in tribute to Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen. One of Europe’s most recognizable landmarks, the sculpture draws about 1 million visitors annually and has been a target for vandals who have blown the mermaid figure off its perch and beheaded or painted it.

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.