Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
US, Italy united on Ukraine, with slightly different tones
Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Biden announces program offering discounted internet service
Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
US, Italy united on Ukraine, with slightly different tones
Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Danish inflation hits 6.7%; highest since 1984

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's inflation rate has increased to 6.7% in April in its highest level since 1984 as electricity and heating prices spike, authorities said Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose from 5.4% in March, according to official figures from Statistics Denmark.

The agency said that it is largely price changes in goods that raise the annual increase in the consumer price index. Goods have risen by an average of 10.3% and that was the highest annual increase since November 1982, when the annual increase also was 10.3%.

When excluding energy prices, the so-called core inflation rate was 3.6% which Statistics Denmark said was the highest since 1990. The agency said that it's largely price increases for tobacco and the rental of holiday homes rentals that are driving up core inflation compared to March.

Denmark, a member of the European Union, stands outside the 19-country eurozone.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


