Data breach at health care organization may affect 2 million

×
S&P 500   4,126.18 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,945.86 (-0.71%)
QQQ   308.17 (-0.55%)
AAPL   148.19 (-0.35%)
MSFT   270.97 (-0.56%)
FB   198.36 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,342.07 (-0.04%)
AMZN   121.35 (-1.34%)
TSLA   727.22 (+1.47%)
NVDA   185.58 (-1.94%)
NIO   20.02 (+1.88%)
BABA   115.29 (+10.52%)
AMD   100.60 (-4.45%)
CGC   4.06 (-4.25%)
MU   68.75 (-2.84%)
T   21.05 (-0.43%)
GE   77.21 (-1.01%)
F   13.56 (-1.31%)
DIS   107.33 (-0.43%)
AMC   13.61 (+4.13%)
PFE   53.85 (-0.20%)
PYPL   87.33 (-1.42%)
NFLX   202.60 (+2.01%)
S&P 500   4,126.18 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,945.86 (-0.71%)
QQQ   308.17 (-0.55%)
AAPL   148.19 (-0.35%)
MSFT   270.97 (-0.56%)
FB   198.36 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,342.07 (-0.04%)
AMZN   121.35 (-1.34%)
TSLA   727.22 (+1.47%)
NVDA   185.58 (-1.94%)
NIO   20.02 (+1.88%)
BABA   115.29 (+10.52%)
AMD   100.60 (-4.45%)
CGC   4.06 (-4.25%)
MU   68.75 (-2.84%)
T   21.05 (-0.43%)
GE   77.21 (-1.01%)
F   13.56 (-1.31%)
DIS   107.33 (-0.43%)
AMC   13.61 (+4.13%)
PFE   53.85 (-0.20%)
PYPL   87.33 (-1.42%)
NFLX   202.60 (+2.01%)
S&P 500   4,126.18 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,945.86 (-0.71%)
QQQ   308.17 (-0.55%)
AAPL   148.19 (-0.35%)
MSFT   270.97 (-0.56%)
FB   198.36 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,342.07 (-0.04%)
AMZN   121.35 (-1.34%)
TSLA   727.22 (+1.47%)
NVDA   185.58 (-1.94%)
NIO   20.02 (+1.88%)
BABA   115.29 (+10.52%)
AMD   100.60 (-4.45%)
CGC   4.06 (-4.25%)
MU   68.75 (-2.84%)
T   21.05 (-0.43%)
GE   77.21 (-1.01%)
F   13.56 (-1.31%)
DIS   107.33 (-0.43%)
AMC   13.61 (+4.13%)
PFE   53.85 (-0.20%)
PYPL   87.33 (-1.42%)
NFLX   202.60 (+2.01%)
S&P 500   4,126.18 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,945.86 (-0.71%)
QQQ   308.17 (-0.55%)
AAPL   148.19 (-0.35%)
MSFT   270.97 (-0.56%)
FB   198.36 (+1.39%)
GOOGL   2,342.07 (-0.04%)
AMZN   121.35 (-1.34%)
TSLA   727.22 (+1.47%)
NVDA   185.58 (-1.94%)
NIO   20.02 (+1.88%)
BABA   115.29 (+10.52%)
AMD   100.60 (-4.45%)
CGC   4.06 (-4.25%)
MU   68.75 (-2.84%)
T   21.05 (-0.43%)
GE   77.21 (-1.01%)
F   13.56 (-1.31%)
DIS   107.33 (-0.43%)
AMC   13.61 (+4.13%)
PFE   53.85 (-0.20%)
PYPL   87.33 (-1.42%)
NFLX   202.60 (+2.01%)

Data breach at health care organization may affect 2 million

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | Mark Pratt, Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A digital attack on a Massachusetts-based health care organization may have compromised the personal information of as many as 2 million people, officials said.

Shields Health Care Group Inc., which provides imaging and ambulatory surgical services at dozens of locations, said in a notice on its website Tuesday that data including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and medical or treatment details is among the information that may have been compromised.

The breach has been reported to federal law enforcement and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. That agency reported on its website that 2 million people were affected. An FBI spokesperson said the agency had no comment.

Shields said it “was alerted to suspicious activity that may have involved data compromise" on March 28 and immediately started investigating.

“This investigation determined that an unknown actor gained access to certain Shields systems from March 7, 2022 to March 21, 2022," the company said. “Furthermore, the investigation revealed that certain data was acquired by the unknown actor within that time frame."

There is no evidence to indicate that any of the compromised information has been been used to commit identity theft or fraud, Shields said in a statement Wednesday.

“Shields takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care seriously,” the website notice said. “Upon discovery, we took steps to secure our systems, including rebuilding certain systems, and conducted a thorough investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the activity and to determine who may be affected."

The company's review continues, and once it is complete, people directly affected will be notified, officials said.

Quincy-based Shields has about 40 locations, mostly in Massachusetts but also in New Hampshire and Maine.


Shields also included a list of dozens of facility partners that may have been affected, including Tufts Medical Center, Central Maine Medical Center and UMass Memorial.

FBI Director Christopher Wray this month told a Boston College cybersecurity conference that the agency had thwarted a planned attack on Boston Children’s Hospital that was to have been carried out by hackers sponsored by the Iranian government.

Health care is classified by the U.S. government as one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors, and health care providers are seen as ripe targets for hackers.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.