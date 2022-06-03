×
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
S&P 500   4,176.82
DOW   33,248.28
QQQ   314.38
China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan
3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage
Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp

Data puts Turkey's annual inflation at 73.5%, a 24-year high

Friday, June 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said the rate represented an increase of almost 70% from the month before. Consumer prices were up nearly 3% from April, the institute reported.

While many countries are seeing rising consumer prices, critics blame Turkey’s problems on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies.

The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation - a position that contradicts established economic thinking - and advocates lowering interest rates to boost growth and exports.

Turkey’s central bank has cut rates by 5 percentage points since September, to 14% before pausing them in January. The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the U.S. dollar last year.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a surge in gas, oil and grain prices, has compounded the situation in import-reliant Turkey.

The sharpest increases in annual prices were in the transportation sector, at 107.6%, followed by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices at 91.6%, according to the statistical institute's data.

Should you invest $1,000 in ANN right now?

Before you consider ANN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANN wasn't on the list.

While ANN currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.