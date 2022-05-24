S&P 500   3,973.75
DOW   31,880.24
QQQ   293.48
Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming 
Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower 
Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk
Davos updates | Climate top of the agenda amid key speeches

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, second from left, arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering is resuming for a second day, with business leaders, government officials, representatives from global institutions and journalists gearing up for more panel talks and networking at the exclusive meeting in the Swiss Alps.

Tuesday’s agenda in Davos is packed with sessions on one of the meeting’s key themes — climate change. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is due to make an appearance.

There also will be addresses by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Meanwhile, outside the conference venue, a Ukrainian activist was planning a street performance to urge foreign energy companies to stop doing business with Russia.

Later, billionaire financier George Soros is hosting a dinner for media — a non-official forum event but a fixture outside the Davos meeting.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow


