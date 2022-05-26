×
S&P 500   3,978.73
DOW   32,120.28
QQQ   291.26
Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots 
Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance 
Stocks rise on Wall Street after Fed meeting minutes release
Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries
Davos updates | German chancellor to give final big speech

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | The Associated Press


German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, talk prior to the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is wrapping up the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting with a speech in Davos.

His address Thursday comes after days of discussions about Russia’s war in Ukraine, a global food crisis, climate change and other hot-button issues.

The yearly gathering of elites that was suspended twice over the COVID-19 pandemic has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. It's doused moods among policymakers but not stopping advocacy groups and business leaders from trying to improve fortunes and — as forum organizers hope — the state of the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and an array of lawmakers, local officials and business leaders captured the spotlight in-person and virtually to drum up support for their country’s fight.

Attention is turning to Scholz’s near-finale address, mostly to see if he might try to answer two of Ukraine’s key appeals: for stronger sanctions against Russia and better weapons to help their forces fight.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


