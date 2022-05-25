×
Davos updates | Pfizer offers low-cost drugs to poor nations

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | The Associated Press


Special police is on guard on the roof of the congress hotel at the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Davos, Switzerland. The forum has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and was rescheduled to early summer. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies" from 22 - 26 May 2022. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Pfizer says it will provide nearly two dozen products, including its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, at not-for-profit prices in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The drugmaker announced the program Wednesday at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, and said it was aimed at improving health equity in 45 lower-income countries. Most of the countries are in Africa, but the list also includes Haiti, Syria, Cambodia and North Korea.

The products, which are widely available in the U.S. and the European Union, include 23 medicines and vaccines that treat infectious diseases, some cancers and rare and inflammatory conditions. Company spokeswoman Pam Eisele says only a small number of the medicines and vaccines are available in the 45 countries.

Eisele says New York-based Pfizer will charge only manufacturing costs and “minimal” distribution expenses. It will comply with any sanctions and all other applicable laws.

This month, the head of the World Health Organization called on Pfizer to make its COVID-19 treatment more widely available in poorer countries.


