S&P 500   3,941.48
DOW   31,928.62
QQQ   287.24
Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher 
Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company 
Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
Stock market slump unsettling Americans eying retirement
Slumping technology stocks pull Wall Street lower
Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Davos updates | Ukraine energy firm wants to sell to Europe

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | The Associated Press


Special police is on guard on the roof of the congress hotel at the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Davos, Switzerland. The forum has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and was rescheduled to early summer. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies" from 22 - 26 May 2022. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The CEO of Ukraine’s largest private energy company says it won’t buy any energy from Russia as long as he’s in charge and insists the European Union can start making up for its “dramatic mistake” of growing dependent on Russian oil and natural gas by buying energy from Ukraine.

Maxim Timchenko of DTEK Group told The Associated Press at the World Economic Forum’s gathering in Davos that consumption of its services in Ukraine has dropped 35% since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. He says some of that excess electricity could be shipped to Europe.

Millions of Ukrainians fled their homes during the war, which also has upended business operations and their electricity needs.

Hours before the war erupted, DTEK disconnected from the grids of Belarus and Russia as part of a test run, and Timchenko says it hasn’t restored the connection. In mid-March, he says the company “synchronized” with the EU grid — but only in “emergency mode.”

He says that doesn't allow the country to get revenue from exporting electricity and that “Ukraine needs this revenue to support financial stability of our energy system.”

___

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that his country will not give up its land to end Russia's war.

Speaking by video link Wednesday at a “Ukrainian breakfast" during the World Economic Forum's gathering in Davos, Zelenskyy said he didn't believe Russian president Vladimir Putin fully understood what was going on in Ukraine.

Responding to a question from CNN's Fareed Zakaria about whether it was possible to negotiate an end to the conflict, Zelenskyy said through a translator that “Ukraine is not going to concede our territory. We are fighting in our country, on our land."

He added that it's a war not against anybody but “for our land, for our freedom, for our independence, and for our future."


As a first step to diplomatic negotiations, Zelenskyy says Russia would need to demonstrate its desire to engage in talks and “should demonstrate at least something like steps withdrawing their troops and equipment to the position before the 24th of February,” when the invasion began.

___

Pfizer says it will provide nearly two dozen products, including its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, at not-for-profit prices in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The drugmaker announced the program Wednesday at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, and said it was aimed at improving health equity in 45 lower-income countries. Most of the countries are in Africa, but the list also includes Haiti, Syria, Cambodia and North Korea.

The products, which are widely available in the U.S. and the European Union, include 23 medicines and vaccines that treat infectious diseases, some cancers and rare and inflammatory conditions. Company spokeswoman Pam Eisele says only a small number of the medicines and vaccines are available in the 45 countries.

Eisele says New York-based Pfizer will charge only manufacturing costs and “minimal” distribution expenses. It will comply with any sanctions and all other applicable laws.

This month, the head of the World Health Organization called on Pfizer to make its COVID-19 treatment more widely available in poorer countries.


