QQQ   273.38 (+1.70%)
AAPL   131.55 (+1.49%)
MSFT   229.63 (+2.09%)
META   131.28 (+0.97%)
GOOGL   89.06 (+1.97%)
AMZN   88.60 (+2.93%)
TSLA   121.89 (+7.81%)
NVDA   159.65 (+7.44%)
NIO   10.97 (+5.79%)
BABA   111.79 (+4.09%)
AMD   68.79 (+7.55%)
T   19.18 (-1.79%)
MU   56.80 (+0.05%)
F   12.83 (+1.99%)
CGC   2.46 (+3.36%)
GE   72.88 (+1.31%)
DIS   95.13 (+1.29%)
AMC   3.96 (+2.86%)
PFE   48.65 (-4.46%)
PYPL   78.33 (+2.42%)
NFLX   318.13 (+0.82%)
QQQ   273.38 (+1.70%)
AAPL   131.55 (+1.49%)
MSFT   229.63 (+2.09%)
META   131.28 (+0.97%)
GOOGL   89.06 (+1.97%)
AMZN   88.60 (+2.93%)
TSLA   121.89 (+7.81%)
NVDA   159.65 (+7.44%)
NIO   10.97 (+5.79%)
BABA   111.79 (+4.09%)
AMD   68.79 (+7.55%)
T   19.18 (-1.79%)
MU   56.80 (+0.05%)
F   12.83 (+1.99%)
CGC   2.46 (+3.36%)
GE   72.88 (+1.31%)
DIS   95.13 (+1.29%)
AMC   3.96 (+2.86%)
PFE   48.65 (-4.46%)
PYPL   78.33 (+2.42%)
NFLX   318.13 (+0.82%)
QQQ   273.38 (+1.70%)
AAPL   131.55 (+1.49%)
MSFT   229.63 (+2.09%)
META   131.28 (+0.97%)
GOOGL   89.06 (+1.97%)
AMZN   88.60 (+2.93%)
TSLA   121.89 (+7.81%)
NVDA   159.65 (+7.44%)
NIO   10.97 (+5.79%)
BABA   111.79 (+4.09%)
AMD   68.79 (+7.55%)
T   19.18 (-1.79%)
MU   56.80 (+0.05%)
F   12.83 (+1.99%)
CGC   2.46 (+3.36%)
GE   72.88 (+1.31%)
DIS   95.13 (+1.29%)
AMC   3.96 (+2.86%)
PFE   48.65 (-4.46%)
PYPL   78.33 (+2.42%)
NFLX   318.13 (+0.82%)
QQQ   273.38 (+1.70%)
AAPL   131.55 (+1.49%)
MSFT   229.63 (+2.09%)
META   131.28 (+0.97%)
GOOGL   89.06 (+1.97%)
AMZN   88.60 (+2.93%)
TSLA   121.89 (+7.81%)
NVDA   159.65 (+7.44%)
NIO   10.97 (+5.79%)
BABA   111.79 (+4.09%)
AMD   68.79 (+7.55%)
T   19.18 (-1.79%)
MU   56.80 (+0.05%)
F   12.83 (+1.99%)
CGC   2.46 (+3.36%)
GE   72.88 (+1.31%)
DIS   95.13 (+1.29%)
AMC   3.96 (+2.86%)
PFE   48.65 (-4.46%)
PYPL   78.33 (+2.42%)
NFLX   318.13 (+0.82%)

Deal reached for sale of Russian-owned refinery in Sicily

Mon., January 9, 2023 | The Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Russian oil company Lukoil said Monday that it has reached an agreement for the sale of a refinery plant in Sicily, where thousands of workers have been fearing job losses due to the European embargo on Russian oil.

A company statement said that the sale of the ISAB Srl refinery to G.O.I Energy is planned to be completed by the end of March pending various approvals by authorities, particularly the Italian government.

The refinery employs 3,500 people and indirectly supports the jobs of 6,500 others. The workers at the refinery protested in late 2022, fearing for their future as a consequence of the embargo imposed because of Russia's war against Ukraine.

About 20% of Italy’s oil is refined at the plant.

Lukoil said that under the agreement “the new owner will retain jobs and ensure health and safety conditions.” It noted that G.O.I. Energy investors own a majority stake in Bazan Group, which operates Israel's largest integrated refining and petrochemical facility.

No financial details of the agreement were immediately released.

Lukoil said that "for the efficient operation of the complex after its acquisition, G.O.I. Energy formed a partnership with Trafigura, an international trader of oil and petroleum products.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Recent Videos

Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: