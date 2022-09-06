Deal with union averts pilot strike at Germany's Lufthansa





BERLIN (AP) — A union representing pilots at Lufthansa on Tuesday called off a planned two-day strike after a last-minute agreement with Germany's biggest airline in a pay dispute.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union had announced plans for a walkout on Wednesday and Thursday, calling on the company to make a “serious” offer in talks over pay increases. It would have been the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout Friday that led to hundreds of flights being canceled.

In hastily convened talks on Tuesday, the union said that the two sides agreed in principle on “an extensive package of monetary and structural issues” whose details would be thrashed out in the coming days.

The union then called off the strike. Before the talks, Lufthansa had said that it would have to decide by noon which flights to cancel in the coming days and a strike would have “massive consequences” for its flight plan.

It wasn't immediately clear what the agreement entails. Vereinigung Cockpit has called for a 5.5% raise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2% increase in 2023. Pilots also have sought a new pay and holiday structure.

The airline has said those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or around 900 million euros over two years. Instead, it was offering a one-off increase of 900 euros (dollars), amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession.

Strong unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers in Germany, using strikes to press their demands in labor disputes.

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks That Earn 10% Every Month".