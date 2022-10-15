Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion

S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
How a Handwritten Core Values List Can Make You a Great Leader
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023? 
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn't Stop It From Advancing
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
How a Handwritten Core Values List Can Make You a Great Leader
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023? 
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn't Stop It From Advancing
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
How a Handwritten Core Values List Can Make You a Great Leader
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023? 
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn't Stop It From Advancing
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
How a Handwritten Core Values List Can Make You a Great Leader
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023? 
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn't Stop It From Advancing
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion

Sat., October 15, 2022 | Mehmet Guzel And Zeynep Bilginsoy, Associated Press

A relative of a missing miner reacts while waiting in front of the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. An explosion occurred Friday evening at the coal mine and rescue efforts continued. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 40 people Saturday, officials said.

Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Saturday that 40 miners were confirmed dead. Eleven were injured and hospitalized, while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed. The status of one remaining miner was unclear.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said rescue efforts were almost complete. Earlier he had said that a fire was still burning in the mine's gallery where more than a dozen miners had been trapped. Work to isolate and cool the fire continued, he said.

Preliminary assessments indicated that the explosion was likely caused by firedamp, which is a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines, Donmez said overnight. Three prosecutors were investigating the blast.

A miner who works the day shift said he saw the news and hurried to the site to help with the rescue. “We saw a frightful scene, it cannot be described, it's very sad,” said Celal Kara, 40. “They're all my friends... they all had dreams," the miner of 14 years said after exiting the mine, his face covered in soot.

Ambulances were on standby at the site. Rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including from neighboring provinces, Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to visit Amasra on Saturday. He tweeted that any neglect would punished.

Separately, the Turkish police headquarters said in a statement that legal action would be taken against 12 online users who allegedly shared provocative content about the mine explosion to incite hate on social media.


Turkey’s worst mine disaster was in 2014, when 301 miners died after a fire erupted inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in the west of the country.

___

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.