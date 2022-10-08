S&P 500   3,639.66
5 Unspoken Rules You Need to Know When Starting a Media Agency
CVS Medicare Advantage business takes quality rating hit
US futures mixed ahead of US employment update
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect gas prices, inflation?
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/7/2022
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
5 Unspoken Rules You Need to Know When Starting a Media Agency
CVS Medicare Advantage business takes quality rating hit
US futures mixed ahead of US employment update
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect gas prices, inflation?
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/7/2022
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
5 Unspoken Rules You Need to Know When Starting a Media Agency
CVS Medicare Advantage business takes quality rating hit
US futures mixed ahead of US employment update
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect gas prices, inflation?
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/7/2022
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
5 Unspoken Rules You Need to Know When Starting a Media Agency
CVS Medicare Advantage business takes quality rating hit
US futures mixed ahead of US employment update
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect gas prices, inflation?
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/7/2022
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes

Death toll rises to 7 in blast at gas station in Ireland

Sat., October 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say at least seven people have been killed in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland.

Irish police said Saturday four people were confirmed dead overnight, adding to the initial toll of three. Eight people are in hospitals and several people are unaccounted for after a blast tore through the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, County Donegal.

“The search and recovery for further fatalities continues, said the police force, An Garda Siochana.

Emergency responders from Ireland and neighboring Northern Ireland are involved in the search and rescue operation.

The explosion leveled the gas station building, which holds the main shop and post office for the village, and damaged nearby buildings.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said it was one of the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.”

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life,” he said.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

