Deere, Applied Materials rise; Rackspace, Facebook fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or made big moves Friday:

Rackspace Technology Inc., down $4.03 to $20.93.

The cloud technology company forecast full-year earnings that were lower than analysts' forecasts.

Applied Materials Inc., up $6.03 to $119.46.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment reported much better results than analysts expected, and issued a strong forecast.

Uber Technologies Inc., down 61 cents to $58.39.

Britain’s top court ruled that drivers there should be classified as employees and not self-employed, ensuring they’ll make minimum wage.

Roku Inc., up $14.32 to $467.31.

The video streaming platform reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts, and it predicted strong results.

Facebook Inc., down $7.83 to $261.56.

The social networking giant is facing pushback for its decision to block news on its platform in Australia in a dispute over payments.

ITT Inc., up $1.54 to $78.40.

The industrial engineering firm reported results that beat estimates.

International Business Machines Corp., down $1.74 to $118.99.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is considering selling its IBM Watson Health business.

Deere & Co., up $29.75 to $330.

The construction and farming equipment manufacturer reported blowout results and issued an upbeat outlook.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target International Business Machines (IBM) 2.7 $118.99 -1.4% 5.48% 13.48 Hold $139.85 Deere & Company (DE) 2.2 $330.00 +9.9% 0.92% 37.93 Buy $279.95 Roku (ROKU) 1.2 $467.31 +3.2% N/A -556.32 Buy $314.04 Uber Technologies (UBER) 1.6 $58.39 -1.0% N/A -14.67 Buy $60.21 Applied Materials (AMAT) 2.1 $119.46 +5.3% 0.74% 30.47 Buy $105.41 Rackspace Technology (RXT) 2.2 $20.93 -16.1% N/A N/A Buy $27.90