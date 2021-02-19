Deere, Applied Materials rise; Rackspace, Facebook fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or made big moves Friday:
Rackspace Technology Inc., down $4.03 to $20.93.
The cloud technology company forecast full-year earnings that were lower than analysts' forecasts.
Applied Materials Inc., up $6.03 to $119.46.
The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment reported much better results than analysts expected, and issued a strong forecast.
Uber Technologies Inc., down 61 cents to $58.39.
Britain’s top court ruled that drivers there should be classified as employees and not self-employed, ensuring they’ll make minimum wage.
Roku Inc., up $14.32 to $467.31.
The video streaming platform reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts, and it predicted strong results.
Facebook Inc., down $7.83 to $261.56.
The social networking giant is facing pushback for its decision to block news on its platform in Australia in a dispute over payments.
ITT Inc., up $1.54 to $78.40.
The industrial engineering firm reported results that beat estimates.
International Business Machines Corp., down $1.74 to $118.99.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is considering selling its IBM Watson Health business.
Deere & Co., up $29.75 to $330.
The construction and farming equipment manufacturer reported blowout results and issued an upbeat outlook.
