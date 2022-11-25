Deere Stock Hits Record High on Blowout Quarterly Results

Heavy machinery name Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) is trending today, after the company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue win, and issued a strong full-year forecast. All of its business segments beat expectations, with net sales of $15.54 billion blowing estimates of $13.44 billion out of the water. Deere attributed the results to price hikes as well as higher infrastructure spending.

At last glance, DE was up 7.2% at $446.57, and earlier hit a record high of $448.31. The equity had been rising steadily before today's bull gap, with help from its 20-day moving average. Year-to-date, Deere stock is up 29.8%.

In the options pits, overall volume is running at nine times the intraday average, with 23,000 calls and 13,000 puts across the tape so far. The weekly 11/25 450-strike call is the most popular, with new positions being bought to open there.

This penchant for calls hasn't been the norm. Deere stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.75 sits higher than all but 2% of readings from the past 12 months, meaning short-term options traders have never been more put-biased.

Now looks like a good time to weigh in with options, too. DE's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at 82 out of 100, meaning the stock has exceeded options traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

