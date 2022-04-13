Delta Air Lines drops surcharge for unvaccinated employees

S&P 500   4,435.61 (+0.87%)
DOW   34,481.59 (+0.76%)
QQQ   344.72 (+1.55%)
AAPL   170.10 (+1.46%)
MSFT   285.91 (+1.36%)
FB   213.90 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   2,585.15 (+1.21%)
AMZN   3,086.00 (+2.33%)
TSLA   1,013.45 (+2.69%)
NVDA   219.80 (+2.21%)
BABA   99.98 (+0.23%)
NIO   20.24 (+4.01%)
AMD   96.70 (+1.68%)
CGC   7.03 (+3.69%)
MU   72.34 (+0.53%)
T   19.34 (-1.12%)
GE   90.75 (+0.83%)
F   15.41 (+0.33%)
DIS   132.35 (+1.15%)
AMC   17.94 (+2.99%)
PFE   53.15 (+0.08%)
PYPL   103.97 (-3.95%)
BA   182.48 (+3.52%)
S&P 500   4,435.61 (+0.87%)
DOW   34,481.59 (+0.76%)
QQQ   344.72 (+1.55%)
AAPL   170.10 (+1.46%)
MSFT   285.91 (+1.36%)
FB   213.90 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   2,585.15 (+1.21%)
AMZN   3,086.00 (+2.33%)
TSLA   1,013.45 (+2.69%)
NVDA   219.80 (+2.21%)
BABA   99.98 (+0.23%)
NIO   20.24 (+4.01%)
AMD   96.70 (+1.68%)
CGC   7.03 (+3.69%)
MU   72.34 (+0.53%)
T   19.34 (-1.12%)
GE   90.75 (+0.83%)
F   15.41 (+0.33%)
DIS   132.35 (+1.15%)
AMC   17.94 (+2.99%)
PFE   53.15 (+0.08%)
PYPL   103.97 (-3.95%)
BA   182.48 (+3.52%)
S&P 500   4,435.61 (+0.87%)
DOW   34,481.59 (+0.76%)
QQQ   344.72 (+1.55%)
AAPL   170.10 (+1.46%)
MSFT   285.91 (+1.36%)
FB   213.90 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   2,585.15 (+1.21%)
AMZN   3,086.00 (+2.33%)
TSLA   1,013.45 (+2.69%)
NVDA   219.80 (+2.21%)
BABA   99.98 (+0.23%)
NIO   20.24 (+4.01%)
AMD   96.70 (+1.68%)
CGC   7.03 (+3.69%)
MU   72.34 (+0.53%)
T   19.34 (-1.12%)
GE   90.75 (+0.83%)
F   15.41 (+0.33%)
DIS   132.35 (+1.15%)
AMC   17.94 (+2.99%)
PFE   53.15 (+0.08%)
PYPL   103.97 (-3.95%)
BA   182.48 (+3.52%)
S&P 500   4,435.61 (+0.87%)
DOW   34,481.59 (+0.76%)
QQQ   344.72 (+1.55%)
AAPL   170.10 (+1.46%)
MSFT   285.91 (+1.36%)
FB   213.90 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   2,585.15 (+1.21%)
AMZN   3,086.00 (+2.33%)
TSLA   1,013.45 (+2.69%)
NVDA   219.80 (+2.21%)
BABA   99.98 (+0.23%)
NIO   20.24 (+4.01%)
AMD   96.70 (+1.68%)
CGC   7.03 (+3.69%)
MU   72.34 (+0.53%)
T   19.34 (-1.12%)
GE   90.75 (+0.83%)
F   15.41 (+0.33%)
DIS   132.35 (+1.15%)
AMC   17.94 (+2.99%)
PFE   53.15 (+0.08%)
PYPL   103.97 (-3.95%)
BA   182.48 (+3.52%)

Delta Air Lines drops surcharge for unvaccinated employees

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | The Associated Press


Delta Air Lines passenger jets rest on the tarmac, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. Delta Air Lines is dropping an extra charge for employees who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19. Delta said Wednesday, April 13, 2022, that it has dropped the $200-a-month surcharge, which applied to unvaccinated employees covered by the company's health plan. CEO Ed Bastian says Delta is dropping the charge because, he says, COVID-19 is now “a seasonal virus.” U.S. airlines tried different approaches to encourage employees to get vaccinated — United Airlines made it a mandate. Delta was the only one to impose an insurance surcharge. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines has dropped a $200 per month surcharge that it had been levying against unvaccinated employees who were on the company's health plan.

“We have dropped as of this month the additional insurance surcharge given the fact that we really do believe that the pandemic has moved to a seasonal virus,” CEO Ed Bastian said on a call Wednesday with analysts and reporters. “Any employees that haven’t been vaccinated will not be paying extra insurance costs going forward.”

U.S. airlines tried different approaches to get employees vaccinated against COVID-19, including a mandate by United Airlines, which ended up dismissing about 200 employees. Delta was the only one to impose an insurance surcharge, and it credited the move with helping get more than 90% of its U.S.-based workers vaccinated.

When Delta imposed the surcharge last year, Bastian said it was necessary because the average hospital stay for an employee with COVID-19 was costing the company $50,000.

Delta is self-insured and sets premiums for its plans, which are administered by UnitedHealthcare.

Airlines tried to get employees vaccinated to help reassure travelers that they wouldn't contract the virus during a flight. In the U.S., air travel is now nearly back to 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Airlines right now?

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
2.7562 of 5 stars		$40.89+5.9%N/A97.36Buy$50.80
United Airlines (UAL)
2.0231 of 5 stars		$45.01+5.3%N/A-7.28Hold$58.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.