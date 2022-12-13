Delta Air Lines Stock Could Hit 6-Month Highs

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is up 1.8% at $34.38 at last check, as the broader market attempts to rally ahead of this week's pivotal interest rate decision. The equity has added over 22% so far this quarter, but year-to-date it remains down 12.1%. It looks as though the stock might continue chipping away at this deficit, however, with help from a historically bullish trendline. is up 1.8% at $34.38 at last check, as the broader market attempts to rally ahead of this week's pivotalThe equity has added over 22% so far this quarter, but year-to-date it remains down 12.1%. It looks as though the stock might continue chipping away at this deficit, however, with help from a historically bullish trendline. The trendline in question is DAL's 80-day moving average, which has mostly acted as support since mid-October. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's most recent study, the security saw five similar signals in the past three years, and was higher one month later 60% of the time, averaging a 10.4% jump. A similar move would place the equity over $37 for the first time since June.

An unwinding of pessimism among short-term options traders could generate additional tailwinds. DAL's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) stands higher than 93% of annual readings, suggesting short-term traders have rarely been more put-biased.

Now might be the perfect time for investors to speculate on the stock's next move with options. Delta Air Lines stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 42% ranks in the 15th percentile of its annual range, indicating now is an affordable time to buy calls.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .